This Little-Known Trick Unlocks Dozens Of Apps And Games On Your Kindle

ReKindle is a freemium collection of web-based apps readily accessible from your Kindle's built-in browser. Its minimal and colorless interface matches the Kindle aesthetic and is designed for e-ink screens as a whole, so ReKindle works on other e-readers that users swear by, such as Kobo and Boox. Since it can be run from any browser, you can actually access it from your computer, phone, or tablet, as well. You get essential features to enhance your literary experience, such as Reading Log and Reading List for keeping track of your to-be-read list and daily reading minutes, as well as a Library integration that lets you search for and download books.

ReKindle offers a wide range of apps, from tools and productivity to entertainment and social. Some fun apps include Note Pad, Word Games, and KindleChat, a platform for interacting with ReKindle users. You can even integrate the service with your Google account to sync with and use Google Tasks, Calendar, and Contacts. When using ReKindle, you can log into an account to use Cloud Mode and sync your data on the service across other devices. Otherwise, you can remain logged off and use the service in Guest Mode, which will keep saved data on your device instead.

The apps and services in ReKindle won't respond as fast as they would on a tablet, and you'll likely experience some lag here and there. Another downside of ReKindle is that some of its apps like Quick ToDo, Dropbox, AI Assistant, and Docs are locked behind a fee. As of this writing, you can get the ReKindle+ by paying $2 per month, $15 per year, or $30 for lifetime access.