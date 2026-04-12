USB Sticks Might Be The Best Way To Listen To Music In The Car - Here's Why

Some will never know the glory of creating a mixtape — an actual cassette mixtape — or burning your favorite playlist to a CD before heading out the door. Both were strangely enjoyable, but also added a lot of character to music playlists. Sure, now you can open an app, add a bunch of songs with a few taps, and go. But if you want to listen in your car, Bluetooth isn't actually the best way to do it. The wireless connection is convenient and fast, but you'll get much better quality if you plug your phone directly into the system using USB. There is another way that has a lot of parallels to the mixtapes of yore. You can use a USB drive and load your favorite tunes.

Why? For starters, depending on where you source your music, you don't have to pay for subscriptions to listen. Moreover, you can play FLAC and lossless audio with their true fidelity via USB. Bluetooth does not support lossless audio except through very specific codecs, like Qualcomm aptX Lossless.

Moreover, you can make your own collection, adding whatever artists, songs, genres, and playlists you want. With USB drive capacities so high, you can fit a lot of music on a single drive. A 256GB USB drive can hold over 83,000 songs at 3MB each. You can also remove the USB anytime to add more tracks, or leave it plugged into your car's port indefinitely. Most cars offer this functionality, but if your car doesn't have a USB port, you'll need an adapter or a device with an aux-output like a DAC. If your car's USB port isn't working, you'll need to troubleshoot first.