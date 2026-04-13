How Often Should You Restart Your iPad? Here's What Users Say

Based on user comments, it doesn't seem to make a huge difference if you restart your iPad daily, weekly, monthly, or at all. We found no indication that regular reboots keep the device in working order for longer or that leaving it on shortens its life.

However, a restart now and then can be beneficial. According to a top-ranked reply on Apple's website, restarting your iPad clears cached data, which can help the tablet run better. The user also recommends more regular restarts after major software updates like last year's iPadOS 26, as there are always early bugs that need to be addressed. Other temporary files are also cleared from your system's memory when you restart the device.

If you're concerned about your iPad's longevity, you really need to focus on its battery instead. It's natural for it to degrade over time, but there are ways to keep your battery in good shape for longer. Be sure to check your iPad's battery health and history, and consider lowering its charge limit to 80%. This is particularly good advice for anyone who leaves their tablet plugged in overnight. Batteries warm up while charging, which causes them to degrade faster, as does leaving your device fully charged. Finally, if you know you aren't going to use your iPad for a long stretch of time, be sure to charge it to around 50% before shutting it down.