The 4 Best Costco Tech Deals In April 2026
The season of springtime savings is far from over. Even after some of the biggest early-year blowout sales, there are plenty of deals still on offer. Costco is one of the first places you should check for bargains, and you should always buy your tech from Costco anyway, so you can enjoy some consumer-friendly benefits. That's why we combed through the retailer's online listing to find the best Costco tech deals of April 2026.
Costco also has a Costco Direct promotion running from now until May 26, 2026. Purchasing multiple items with the red Costco Direct tag on the same online order will result in $100 or more in savings, up to $400 off if you buy five applicable items. You can participate in this promotion as part of your Costco membership perks. Your membership will also give you access to all of the April deals we found, without the 5% surcharge imposed on non-members.
Samsung 65 4K QLED Smart TV
The Samsung 65-inch Q7F QLED smart TV is a 4K AI-powered display that's currently on sale at Costco for $429.99 until May 3. This is down from its original price of $499. Purchase of this TV includes a free Allstate three-year protection plan valued at $34.99. That's on top of Costco's complimentary two-year protection plan provided for televisions, for a total of five years of coverage. Costco also sells the Samsung Q7F QLED TV in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 98-inch, though only the 65-inch model is discounted during the April 2026 sale.
If you own an OLED TV, you might wonder what makes this QLED display any different. QLED stands for "Quantum Dot LED," and it uses extremely small particles to achieve its luminance, resulting in higher brightness and better contrast. The main difference between OLED and QLED TVs is that OLED displays don't need a dedicated backlighting mechanism. OLED displays can create more accurate on-screen images, but QLEDs can be brighter and tend to be better suited to well-lit environments.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones are noise-canceling over-the-ear cans that are absolutely worth buying on a discount. The successor to this model, the WH-1000XM6, made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2026. The version that Costco is currently offering on sale might be from the previous generation, but the affordability makes these an easier choice. Sony has slashed the price of XM5s down to $249.99, but you can get them from Costco for just $219.99 until May 3.
Costco sells the "SA" variant of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which means that they come with a soft carrying pouch instead of a hard-shelled case. This slashes a few bucks off the price tag, making it even more appealing to bargain hunters, but it does mean your headphones won't be as protected when stored. If you decide to buy the XM5s during the sale period, consider putting a bit of savings toward a sturdier travel case.
GoPro MAX2 8K 360 Action Camera Bundle
The GoPro MAX2 8K 360 Action Camera Bundle includes the camera, two batteries, replacement lenses, a 64GB MicroSD card, and a four-foot mounting pole. The camera itself is a $419.99 value, but Costco is offering this entire bundle for just $389.99 until May 17. This same bundle has never been seen for less than $449.99 on Amazon. Costco also offers a two-year protection plan for an additional $49.99 that you can purchase alongside this camera bundle.
The MAX2 was GoPro's flagship camera in its 2025 lineup. It's designed for action shots, 360-degree recording, and ultra-high-resolution video. The LIT HERO was the smaller and more affordable option released at the same time. Both are portable and easy to carry on any adventure, but this one stands out as the one to choose when a strong discount is available. Until GoPro announces its next-generation cameras, the MAX2 is among the best action cams you can buy.
Hisense C2 Pro 4K Portable Laser Mini Projector Bundle
The Hisense C2 Pro 4K Portable Laser Mini Projector Bundle includes the projector, a 120-inch portable indoor/outdoor projector screen, and a carrying case. Hisense sells the C2 Pro alone for $1,699.99, which is the same price Costco is charging for this entire bundle until April 19. Hisense sells the carrying case separately for $99.99, and portable projector screens like the one in Costco's bundle go for up to $70. There are nearly $170 of savings in this bundle compared to buying its components piece-by-piece.
As an added bonus, Hisense offers a five-year manufacturer warranty and one year of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass with the purchase of a C2 Pro projector. Considering that one year of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass costs nearly $360, gamers will find a lot of value in this bundle. Put simply, this is one of the very best Costco tech deals of April 2026, but it's only available at this price until the 19th.
How we selected these Costco tech deals
Costco provides a long list of tech deals at any given time. When selecting the best Costco tech deals for April 2026, we considered only products from well-known, reliable brands. Each item on our list has a majority five-star rating from Costco members and favorable reviews that do not indicate common problems or defects. We narrowed our selection to deals that are valid for all or most of April. Our recommendations are based on an unbiased selection process; none of the products in this list are sponsored placements.