The 4 Best Costco Tech Deals In April 2026

The season of springtime savings is far from over. Even after some of the biggest early-year blowout sales, there are plenty of deals still on offer. Costco is one of the first places you should check for bargains, and you should always buy your tech from Costco anyway, so you can enjoy some consumer-friendly benefits. That's why we combed through the retailer's online listing to find the best Costco tech deals of April 2026.

Costco also has a Costco Direct promotion running from now until May 26, 2026. Purchasing multiple items with the red Costco Direct tag on the same online order will result in $100 or more in savings, up to $400 off if you buy five applicable items. You can participate in this promotion as part of your Costco membership perks. Your membership will also give you access to all of the April deals we found, without the 5% surcharge imposed on non-members.