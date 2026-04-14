Your Smart TV Has A Handy Multitasking Feature You Should Be Using

It's always cool when consumer tech makes a comeback in some way, shape, or form. As far as TVs are concerned, we've been living in a 4K HDR smart TV paradise for quite some time, so it's hard to imagine a feature like 3D TV making a return. But the same can't be said for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) technology, which often carries the handle Multi View today. Back as far as the '80s, PiP was all the rage.

The TV tech allowed you to display two video sources simultaneously, with the secondary source displayed in a smaller window at the bottom corner of the screen. With it, you could multitask by watching a live TV broadcast using an over-the-air antenna, while also indulging in your VHS box set of "Lost in Space." While PiP never officially went away, it was dwarfed for years by the advent of free smart TV apps, games, and other features. But now, brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL, are revisiting Picture-in-Picture to make the tech even better.