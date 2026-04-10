Hisense's New UR9S Smart TV Offers An Alternative To HDMI (And It Might Be Better)
HDMI technology has been evolving over the last several years. It wasn't long ago that HDMI 2.0 was the go-to port standard for TVs, projectors, and other hardware, and now we're seeing the rollout of HDMI 2.2. So, you can imagine the surprise when one of Hisense's major TV models bucked conventional wisdom in 2026. We're referring to the Hisense UR9S, a Mini LED TV with RGB backlighting that includes a DisplayPort (DP) connection alongside HDMI.
Well, technically, it's a USB-C port that delivers full DP functionality, but it's labeled as DisplayPort. The TV also has three HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a great choice for game consoles and PCs. And while HDMI 2.1 supports 4K/120Hz, the Hisense UR9S will deliver 4K/170Hz or 4K/180Hz visuals when connected to a gaming PC via DP. Better yet, the TV is AMD FreeSync-compatible, and Hisense plans on adding Dolby Vision 2 HDR in future firmware.
RGB Mini LED TVs are increasingly popular
The Hisense UR9S will be available in four sizes: 65, 75, 85, and 100 inches. It's worth mentioning that the two largest sizes will max out at 180Hz for the refresh rate, while the 65 and 75-inch screens come in at 170Hz. This is exciting news for serious gamers looking for the best gaming TVs and a huge step forward in the evolution of panel tech. RGB Mini LED TVs were showcased by a handful of manufacturers at CES 2026, including Samsung, Sony, and LG; so Hisense will certainly have some competition.
That said, the TV maker appears poised to corner a unique part of the market: 4K HDR TVs with DP connectivity as an alternative to HDMI. Traditionally, DisplayPort is associated with computer monitors. So, if Hisense's big-ticket experiment ends up paying off, we could end up seeing DP hookups on a wider range of smart TVs in the coming years.