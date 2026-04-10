Hisense's New UR9S Smart TV Offers An Alternative To HDMI (And It Might Be Better)

HDMI technology has been evolving over the last several years. It wasn't long ago that HDMI 2.0 was the go-to port standard for TVs, projectors, and other hardware, and now we're seeing the rollout of HDMI 2.2. So, you can imagine the surprise when one of Hisense's major TV models bucked conventional wisdom in 2026. We're referring to the Hisense UR9S, a Mini LED TV with RGB backlighting that includes a DisplayPort (DP) connection alongside HDMI.

Well, technically, it's a USB-C port that delivers full DP functionality, but it's labeled as DisplayPort. The TV also has three HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a great choice for game consoles and PCs. And while HDMI 2.1 supports 4K/120Hz, the Hisense UR9S will deliver 4K/170Hz or 4K/180Hz visuals when connected to a gaming PC via DP. Better yet, the TV is AMD FreeSync-compatible, and Hisense plans on adding Dolby Vision 2 HDR in future firmware.