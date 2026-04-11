5 Of The Best Sam's Club Tech Deals For April 2026
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With 600 retail warehouses across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Sam's Club can be a good choice for anyone looking for bulk items. Though shopping in-store typically requires a membership, Sam's can be a great way to gain access to a variety of tech deals online. We know a thing or two about being frugal when buying electronics, and lucky for you, we also like to share our findings with others.
We've found some of the best tech offerings that can help you save some big bucks on devices from popular brands. Backed by positive reviews from Sam's Club members and elsewhere online, these tech items range from home entertainment to items that can improve your photography and printing experience. Though you can purchase any of the items below without a membership, expect to pay a 10% surcharge if you don't have one. You'll also need to create an account, and your purchases will be limited to only shipping options. You may also lose out on additional special offers. Many of these deals are time-sensitive, so they won't last long.
Canon EOS R100 Two Lens Mirrorless Camera Bundle
With a 4.5-star rating and availability until April 26, the Canon EOS R100 Two Lens Mirrorless Camera Bundle goes for $779, shaving $150 off its typical listing price. Along with receiving a Canon EOS R100 camera body, this bundle also includes an RF-S 18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM telephoto lens, an RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS SYM lens, a shoulder bag, and a 32GB SDHC memory card.
According to experts, the R100 can be a great digital camera for everyday use. Touting itself as the lightest and smallest camera in Canon's EOS R series, a standout feature is the One-Shot AF continuous shooting setting, which captures 6.5 photos per second with a 24.1MP APS-C-size CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 8 processor. The R100 captures Full HD video at up to 60 frames per second, as well as 4K-resolution video at 24 frames per second. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for transferring and sharing media.
Looking at Sam's Club reviews, users give this one high marks for its lightweight design and overall simplicity. Customers found it good for travel and complimented the multiple lenses, but one customer noted that the camera bag is rather basic and lacks a top zipper. Nonetheless, the bundled lenses can make this a deal on its own.
Epson EcoTank ET-8500 All-in-One Inkjet Printer
Available until April 26, the Epson EcoTank ET-8500 All-in-One Inkjet Printer is priced at $549, or $150 off the usual price. Epson has been shown to be one of the most reliable printer brands, and the company promises that customers can save big on ink costs with this device, as it uses ink bottles for refills rather than traditional ink cartridges.
This wireless Epson printer features a six-color Claria ET Premium Ink system, which the company claims is suitable for anything from high-quality photos to basic documents. With a print speed of 16 PPM for black-and-white and 12 PPM for color, it's compatible with Epson T522 ink bottles and supports media up to 1.3mm in thickness. Included with the printer is a 2-year manufacturer's warranty, an ink set to get you started, and 50 sheets of 4 x 6 photo paper.
On the Sam's Club website, customers appreciate this one for its quick printing speeds and clean results–likely helping the product earn its 4.5-star rating. Customers also complimented its ability to print double-sided and its support for inkjet-printable discs, such as DVDs or CDs. However, at least one user reports being unhappy with the printer's image saturation, while another reports network issues. Nonetheless, its ink-saving properties make this one worth a look.
LG 77-inch Class C5 Series OLED Smart TV
With a 4-star rating, the LG 77-inch Class C5 Series OLED Smart TV is available through Sam's Club until May 3 for $1,996.99, a $200 discount off its listing price. We actually praised the LG C5 series of televisions for their color accuracy, and so did Reddit users. Sam's Club users give this television points for its varied picture settings to tweak and strong sound.
With webOS 25 for accessing streaming services and additional content, this 3840 x 2160 resolution features self-lit pixels for backlighting and a 120Hz refresh rate. Supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high-dynamic-range formats, there's also NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and VRR support for gaming, and Dolby Atmos 3 for audio. The unit boasts four HDMI and three USB ports for connections, and LG touts that the TV has 32GB of memory instead of the standard 16GB.
Sam's Club offers a 5-year Allstate protection plan for this TV, while the manufacturer also provides a 1-year warranty for parts and labor. Though Sam's Club members give this one high marks for its picture quality, at least one customer said the remote lacks interaction with other devices, and at least one other recommends getting a soundbar for it.
Samsung QS730D 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Available for $699.91, Sam's Club members can save $97.09 off the typical price for the Samsung QS730D 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar. One of the big features of this soundbar is its support for Samsung's Q-Symphony, which provides an immersive sound experience when paired with a supported Samsung television. Sam's Club members give this soundbar 4.7 stars for its easy installation, solid movie performance, and overall quality sound.
With nine speakers and 320W of total power, this Samsung soundbar includes surround sound support for Dolby Atmos, ATMOS Music, Dolby True HD, and Dolby Digital Plus. It's also Google Assistant-compatible and supports both Chromecast and Apple AirPlay for casting audio content. Supporting a variety of audio formats, including MP3, FLAC, WAV, and more, the TV features HDMI inputs and outputs, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, this soundbar includes a wall-mount kit and remote.
Though Sam's Club customers give this one high marks for its wireless connectivity and deep bass through the wireless subwoofer, at least one customer reports lackluster immersive sound when streaming 4K Dolby Atmos films. Nonetheless, 94% of Sam's Club customers rate this Samsung soundbar 4-stars or higher. Given its compatibility with audio formats and casting capabilities, this is a good soundbar for music fans or anyone interested in entertainment.
PowerA Fortnite Peely Accessories Pack for Nintendo Switch
Sam's Club is offering the PowerA "Fortnite" Peely Accessory Pack for Nintendo Switch for $29.91, which knocks a whopping $50.07 off the typical price. With a PowerA enhanced wireless controller, wired earbuds, and protective case based around the "Fortnite" character Peely and its overly sunny disposition, customers give this officially licensed bundle 4.9-stars on the Sam's Club website. For the price and discount, it offers a lot, even for those who aren't "Fortnite" fans.
Starting with the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, it promises 30 hours of gameplay off a single charge and includes a USB-C charging cable. It also features motion control support and two mappable buttons for assigning actions. As for the wired earbuds, they feature 8mm dynamic speaker drivers, an inline mic, and a Peely-themed drawstring bag. Lastly, the protective case is compatible with the Switch Lite, the Switch OLED, and the OG Nintendo Switch, and it includes a zippered mesh pocket and storage for nine games.
This bundle comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty and bonus codes for in-game "Fortnite" items. Looking at Sam's Club reviews, users praise the protective case for its durability, while users on the r/FortniteSwitch Reddit loved the controller's mappable buttons. However, some Reddit users do report that the controller can feel cheap.
How we chose these Sam's Club tech deals
While items with big discounts were among the first things we considered, we also wanted to ensure the product was actually worth a customer's money. Each item on this list is rated at least 4 stars by actual Sam's Club members, but we also looked at what people said on Reddit when applicable. After all, just because you're saving money doesn't mean you shouldn't still expect a quality product. For this list, timeliness was also taken into consideration, as Sam's Club lists certain items as limited-time deals.