This Powerful New Android Phone Has A Battery That Can Last Days
Even if your smartphone is incredibly powerful and has fantastic features for content capture, productivity, and entertainment, if battery life and charging time aren't good, that can be a dealbreaker. What good are all the features if your phone battery is in the red before you get to take full advantage of them each day?
Given how often we use our phones and how much we do with them every day, long battery life is crucial. So, it's no surprise that many manufacturers are focusing heavily on improved battery life and faster charging times. The new OnePlus Nord 6 is an Android phone that's impressive in this respect because it can last for an incredible up to 2.5 days per charge thanks to its massive 9,000mAh battery.
The Nord phone, a sub-brand from the same company that makes other long-lasting devices like the OnePlus 15, is perfect for those who are on the go and need a device to keep up with their busy lifestyles. While it's only available in India for now, the hope is that it will make its way to other countries, too. The OnePlus global website has the Nord 6 with the 7,500mAh battery if it ever launches outside of India.
Incredibly big battery
Most smartphones nowadays have batteries that hover around the 5,000mAh range. Some of the phones with the best battery life go as high as 7,300mAh, like the aforementioned OnePlus model. But with the silicon carbon battery for the OnePlus Nord 6 being sold in India clocking in at 9,000mAh, it will keep the phone going for days, even with power use of battery-hogging applications.
A single battery charge, for example, can get you up to 26.9 hours of YouTube viewing. In other words, you could stream YouTube videos from morning through to night, and it would still be going! It can also recharge quickly. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC charging with a compatible charging block, similar to other OnePlus devices. The one downside is that it doesn't support wireless charging, but it does offer 27W wired reverse charging, which you can use to boost the battery in your OnePlus Watch, for example, or wireless earbuds.
Interestingly, the big size of the battery doesn't seem to result in more heft overall. The OnePlus Nord 6 is just 8.5mm thin and weighs about 217 grams. That's even thinner than both the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, though not quite as thin as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It's also lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max at 217 grams versus 233 grams, while that Apple device only has a 5,000mAh battery.
Powerful mid-range phone
While the OnePlus Nord 6 is more of a mid-range phone than a premium one, it's still pretty powerful, running OxygenOS 16 with OnePlus AI. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM (the 128GB variant has 8GB, while the 256GB has 12GB). Along with productivity, it's suitable for entertainment as well, with up to 165Hz refresh rate for gaming, so you can enjoy a smooth, lag-free experience with demanding titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Clash of Clans. It also has decent cameras with a 50MP rear, 8MP ultra-wide, and 32MP front.
The high-res 6.78-inch AMOLED screen offers 1,800 nits peak brightness, so the phone is comfortably viewable outdoors in sunlight. The Aqua Touch 2.0 coating allows you to manipulate the screen even if your hands are wet. It meets MIL-810H certification for durability and drop protection. The IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings signify that it's completely sealed against dust and can withstand water submersion as well as high-pressure water jets at close range. So, you can take it everywhere, from on the ski hill to the beach.
There are concessions, like no HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, though you do get HDR10 compatibility. There's no eSIM support either. But considering how many fantastic features this phone has, along with a fast processor and, of course, the insanely big battery, it's no wonder people are calling the OnePlus Nord 6 the new "flagship killer."