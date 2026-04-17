This Powerful New Android Phone Has A Battery That Can Last Days

Even if your smartphone is incredibly powerful and has fantastic features for content capture, productivity, and entertainment, if battery life and charging time aren't good, that can be a dealbreaker. What good are all the features if your phone battery is in the red before you get to take full advantage of them each day?

Given how often we use our phones and how much we do with them every day, long battery life is crucial. So, it's no surprise that many manufacturers are focusing heavily on improved battery life and faster charging times. The new OnePlus Nord 6 is an Android phone that's impressive in this respect because it can last for an incredible up to 2.5 days per charge thanks to its massive 9,000mAh battery.

The Nord phone, a sub-brand from the same company that makes other long-lasting devices like the OnePlus 15, is perfect for those who are on the go and need a device to keep up with their busy lifestyles. While it's only available in India for now, the hope is that it will make its way to other countries, too. The OnePlus global website has the Nord 6 with the 7,500mAh battery if it ever launches outside of India.