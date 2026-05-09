Why Don't TVs Have Extra Buttons Anymore?

The TV has been the de facto source of entertainment since the 1950s, and its associated technology has evolved faster than anyone could have imagined. However, one aspect of the TV set that has downright atrophied is the buttons. Many modern TVs — especially smart TVs Consumer Reports tested – have few buttons, buttons placed in awkward locations, or no buttons whatsoever. They were possibly sacrificed in the name of progress.

While TV manufacturers have never come out and admitted why they eschew buttons these days, the running theory is that they have been phasing out buttons due to the size of smart TVs, and you can control TVs with your phone. Plus, there are remotes. Why stand up and walk across the room to press plastic rectangles when you can carry them with you and leave them within arm's reach on the sofa?

In the spirit of fairness, some companies have been replacing buttons with modern equivalents. Companies such as Samsung have installed capacitive touch buttons on the sides of some TV sets, while other models utilize limited touchscreen functionality for simple controls. However, even with those additions — and the occasional TV set that includes physical buttons — using a remote still provides superior controls. Heck, now that you can control smart TVs with phone apps, one day physical remotes might go the way of the TV buttons.