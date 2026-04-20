5 Cool PlayStation 5 Accessories You Can 3D Print

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Buying a gaming console isn't cheap, especially after Sony's PlayStation 5 price hike. But there's more to it than the console — just a basic setup leaves your battle station cluttered with controllers, headsets, and all the cable spaghetti that comes with it. While some of the coolest PS5 gadgets can help, makers know that their community will be packed full of solutions ripe for a weekend project. 3D printing gives users the power to make their own setup for the price of a spool of filament.

Want to mount a PlayStation 5 to the wall? Not a problem at all. How about turning a controller into a mini steering wheel because you don't have the room for a big racing peripheral setup? There's an STL file for that. Immersion and customization have never been cheaper, and now gamers can make their own gear from the comfort of their own home. Even the HDD or SSD that's lying around the front of your PlayStation 5 can now have a console-mountable storage solution.

The sky really is the limit, especially if you have a 3D scanner like a Creality Raptor to then print something cool on a multi-toolhead printer like a Prusa XL. These projects are ready-to-print courtesy of the maker community on Thingiverse, so if you're trying to save money after buying a pre-owned PS5 to help avoid the price hike, these projects are for you.