5 Common VPN Myths You Should Never Fall For

In the past decade, VPNs have evolved from tools used in offices and work environments to mainstream apps used by regular users. This was largely a result of increased awareness around online privacy. But even today, people fall for common VPN myths, things that have either been debunked or are no longer valid. For instance, many still believe in myths like VPNs protect your system from online threats, they slow down internet speeds, or that free VPNs are as good as paid ones.

On the other hand, some of the myths stem from how VPNs are advertised, say aspects like complete privacy, a no-logs policy, or access to geo-blocked content. While most reliable and popular VPNs follow a strict no-logs policy, some do track user activity. Apart from that, in many cases, access to geo-blocked content remains restricted even with VPNs as streaming services now have better VPN-detection mechanisms. You can't really take every claim at face value. The fine print that we typically ignore paints a clearer picture of the claims made by VPN providers.

So, if you still believe everything you have read about VPNs so far, it's time to find out which claims are highly exaggerated and those that are simply not true.