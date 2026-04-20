3 Powerful Android Phones Under $400 That Are Actually Worth Buying Refurbished

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The rise in component prices, particularly memory and storage, has started to impact smartphone pricing, and if the situation doesn't improve, some analysts even predict that budget Android phones might die in 2026. While the entry-level price segment won't completely disappear, it'll likely result in affordable smartphones becoming less powerful to keep the overall bill of materials (BOM), which is the total cost of a device's components, in line with the device pricing. This will result in a poor overall experience from upcoming budget Android phones.

Fortunately, refurbished versions of high-end and mid-range phones are a solid workaround to get smartphones at reasonable prices without compromising on performance and specs. While there are several things you should know before buying a used Android phone, a solid refurbished phone is a great way to be frugal when buying electronics. So, if you're in the market for a powerful but reasonably priced Android phone, here are the top refurbished options under $400.