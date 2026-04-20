3 Powerful Android Phones Under $400 That Are Actually Worth Buying Refurbished
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The rise in component prices, particularly memory and storage, has started to impact smartphone pricing, and if the situation doesn't improve, some analysts even predict that budget Android phones might die in 2026. While the entry-level price segment won't completely disappear, it'll likely result in affordable smartphones becoming less powerful to keep the overall bill of materials (BOM), which is the total cost of a device's components, in line with the device pricing. This will result in a poor overall experience from upcoming budget Android phones.
Fortunately, refurbished versions of high-end and mid-range phones are a solid workaround to get smartphones at reasonable prices without compromising on performance and specs. While there are several things you should know before buying a used Android phone, a solid refurbished phone is a great way to be frugal when buying electronics. So, if you're in the market for a powerful but reasonably priced Android phone, here are the top refurbished options under $400.
Google Pixel 9
Although not available as a certified refurbished smartphone on Google's online store, the Pixel 9 is a solid flagship-grade smartphone that you can buy for under $400 refurbished from other stores like Amazon Renewed, Back Market, and Swappa. The exact pricing and warranty conditions can vary depending on the marketplace. Introduced in August 2024, the Pixel 9 is Google's last-generation flagship and comes with a pretty strong feature set. While it may not be a compelling option as a new purchase at list price, it's a good choice as a pre-owned smartphone.
With less than two years of life under its belt, this Google phone will receive Android OS and security updates for another five years, keeping it from becoming obsolete for a good while. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness, a Tensor G4 chip, and 12 GB of RAM, all of which are pretty reasonable for its price tag. The phone also houses an under-display fingerprint sensor, a USB 3.2 Type-C port for charging and data transfers, and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. As various experts have pointed out, the lack of a telephoto shooter is the only notable miss. But we can't complain much for under $400.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung makes some of the most impressive Android phones, and its reliability is one of the reasons why it's considered the best major Android phone brand in terms of customer satisfaction. While the unlocked versions of the company's Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 lineups are still expensive when bought pre-owned, the Galaxy S24 is widely available for under $400 on all major refurbished marketplaces, including Amazon Renewed, Back Market, and Swappa. Samsung's certified renewed version of the phone is, unfortunately, out of stock right now, leaving you with the previously mentioned third-party options.
Despite being two generations old, the Galaxy S24 remains a good buy in 2026, and comes with features like a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,000mAh battery. It's also powered by Qualcomm's flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, you get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP wide-angle shooter. As we highlighted in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, it's a well-rounded phone that isn't really bad at anything. Other experts have similar opinions about the phone, but note that the quality of photos taken from the telephoto shooter is just average. The battery life also isn't going to be exceptional, but that's the compromise you make for a compact phone.
OnePlus 11
Although the OnePlus 11 is a year older than the two other recommendations, it's still a pretty powerful smartphone that can be a good refurbished purchase for under $400. It's not as commonly available as the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S24. However, you can still grab it pre-owned from Back Market and Swappa. Moreover, the OnePlus 11 is eligible for Android 17 and security updates till 2028. It has already received the Android 16 update in December 2025 as part of OxygenOS 16.
The OnePlus 11 packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, you get three cameras on the back, with a 50MP wide-angle camera acting as the primary shooter. We found it to be an excellent smartphone in our review, a feeling echoed by other experts, who liked its performance, battery life, and fast charging. That said, there were some concerns about its limited water resistance and lack of wireless charging.
How we selected these Android phones
While picking up powerful Android phones that are now offered for under $400 as refurbished, we considered high-end and mid-range smartphones from major Android phone brands. We looked up the prices of their refurbished units on major marketplaces, including Amazon Renewed, Back Market, and Swappa. Most importantly, we selected phones that are still receiving Android OS and security updates, are known to be capable performers, and have no significant drawbacks.