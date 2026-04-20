Cheaper Smart Thermostat Alternatives To Google Nest In 2026

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A conventional thermostat may not be a part of your home or business that you think about all that often, and maybe because you've never had a "problem" with it. But after a particularly grueling summer nets you a massive electricity bill, it makes one wonder if a smart thermostat from a major brand would be beneficial in some way. It's natural to have a bit of sticker shock from looking at online and in-store prices for smart thermostats; most of these devices are $150 or more, unless you decide to go with the base Google Nest Thermostat.

For $130, the Nest isn't a bad thermostat at all, but it's not the only budget-friendly temperature regulator on the market. There's a small handful of smart thermostats that you could choose over the Google Nest entry model, and the most that you'll spend is $114 (plus tax) for one of the more advanced sub-$100 thermostats on Amazon. To make shopping even easier for you, we selected four of the best low-cost alternatives to the Nest Thermostat and listed them below.