These Are The 5 Best OLED TV Deals You Should Be Looking At In April 2026

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Tech products can be expensive, but they don't have to be if you're a savvy shopper who understands the different ways to be frugal when shopping for electronics. One of the tips that we recommend for saving money when shopping for electronics is to know when to buy. The first months of the year, through April and May, are some of the best times to purchase a new TV, according to experts, as major manufacturers typically launch their new sets at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in January.

If you're looking to finally ditch your aging set for a new one, one of the best options you can consider is an OLED TV, as they're known to offer better picture quality than their QLED counterparts with better contrast ratios and deeper blacks. There are different kinds of OLED displays, but one thing that's constant about them is that TVs using this display type tend to be a bit more expensive than those using alternative display technologies.

As such, buying an OLED set at a discounted price is the best strategy if you want to get such a TV without paying the premium price tag. To make your search easier, we've scoured the internet to find the five best OLED TV deals on the market in April 2026. While going through these deals, remember that they might not last for long, so you might want to hurry up and grab them while they're still up.