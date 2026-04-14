These Are The 5 Best OLED TV Deals You Should Be Looking At In April 2026
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Tech products can be expensive, but they don't have to be if you're a savvy shopper who understands the different ways to be frugal when shopping for electronics. One of the tips that we recommend for saving money when shopping for electronics is to know when to buy. The first months of the year, through April and May, are some of the best times to purchase a new TV, according to experts, as major manufacturers typically launch their new sets at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in January.
If you're looking to finally ditch your aging set for a new one, one of the best options you can consider is an OLED TV, as they're known to offer better picture quality than their QLED counterparts with better contrast ratios and deeper blacks. There are different kinds of OLED displays, but one thing that's constant about them is that TVs using this display type tend to be a bit more expensive than those using alternative display technologies.
As such, buying an OLED set at a discounted price is the best strategy if you want to get such a TV without paying the premium price tag. To make your search easier, we've scoured the internet to find the five best OLED TV deals on the market in April 2026. While going through these deals, remember that they might not last for long, so you might want to hurry up and grab them while they're still up.
65-inch LG C5 4K OLED TV
LG launched the C5 in 2025 by LG, so it's over a year old at this point. The company introduced its next-gen TVs at CES 2026 held in Las Vegas early this year, with the C5's successor (the C6) promising a couple of enhancements. But if you don't care about the incremental updates and are looking to save money, the C5 is currently discounted heavily, almost selling at half the price it was launched at a year ago. The original MSRP was $2,699.99, but as of this writing, you can get the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV on Amazon at just $1,396.99, which is about $1,303 less than the launch price.
The 4K display has HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10) for better image quality, and it has a 120 Hz native refresh rate. If you're a gamer and are looking for a TV that you can use to play games on your PC or console, the C5 is a great pick, as it comes with a handful of gaming-focused features like a 0.1 ms response time and up to 144 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate (VRR) support for reduced screen tearing. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports to fully take advantage of current-gen consoles. This model was loved by reviewers when it came out, and at its current price, you're getting great value for your money. It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon from over 1,000 reviews.
65-inch Samsung S90F TV
Samsung's 65-inch S90F OLED TV is another set that is on sale this April. When it first came out, Samsung had priced the 65-inch model at $2,499.99, just $200 less than LG's aforementioned 65-inch C5. But as of this writing, you can get it at about a $1,100 discount for $1,397.99 if you buy it from Amazon. A mid-range option in Samsung's lineup of 2025 OLED TVs, the S90F features several improvements over its predecessor, such as a slightly better display. Despite not being the company's flagship model of the year, it offered just enough to make it stand out as one of the best TVs that you can buy, according to Rtings, an independent gadget review site, for its "vibrant colors, punchy HDR highlights, and great processing."
It features a 120 Hz native refresh rate that can go up to 144 Hz with VRR when playing games. Like other Samsung TVs, this model only supports HDR10+ and doesn't include the Dolby Vision HDR format. You do get Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung has equipped this set with 40-watt, 2.1-channel speakers. It has four HDMI ports, and there are a total of three USB ports at your disposal, which will come in handy for the various gadgets that you can connect to a TV's USB port. As of this writing, this model boasts a 4.4 rating out of 5 on Amazon from close to 400 reviews and has earned the "Overall Pick" label, which indicates it has a low return frequency.
77-inch LG G5 OLED TV
The South Korean tech company LG is far from a newcomer to the OLED segment of the TV market, and its models are some of the most popular options. Although the G series of OLED TVs hasn't been around as long as the C series, it ranks higher up in the company's lineup. The G5 was launched as LG's flagship OLED TV of 2025, and, as you can imagine, you needed to splurge quite a bit to get yourself a unit. The G5 series started at $2,499 when it first launched, and that price only got you the 55-inch model. However, thanks to a roughly 27 percent discount that has been applied this April, you can get the 77-inch model for less than the $3,399 that the 65-inch variant was selling for at launch.
The 77-inch LG G5 OLED TV started at $4,499, but thanks to a $1,400-plus discount, you can bag this set for just $3,046. This TV is well-equipped for watching movies, shows, and even sports, and if you're a gamer, it packs a variety of high-end gaming-focused features, such as variable refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for up to 4K gaming at 165 Hz to meet the needs of current-gen consoles as well as high-end gaming PCs. The G5 has a 4.6 rating out of 5 from over 200 reviews on Amazon, so it's clear that users are loving it.
55-inch Panasonic Z85 Series
Released in 2024, the 55-inch Panasonic Z85 might seem like an old TV at this point, but it's still a solid set in 2026 with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. And given that it was launched two years ago, it has shed a good amount of money from its initial MSRP — especially now, considering that you can get it for less than half the price. For context, it was launched at $1,599, but if you're quick with your fingers, you can get this TV for just $697.99 on Amazon as of this writing. That's a great deal for an OLED TV.
The panel has 4K resolution and it supports the most common HDR formats, such as HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, which should enhance your visuals regardless of the type of content that you're watching, whether that's streaming services or cable TV. This model is also gaming-friendly, with HDMI 2.1 ports, 120 Hz refresh rate, and support for both Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium VRR for reduced screen tearing. Under the hood, the Z85 runs on Amazon's Fire TV operating system, which gives you access to thousands of apps.
55-inch LG B5 OLED TV
The B5 is yet another model that was released by LG as part of its 2025 OLED lineup. If you're looking for an OLED TV from LG on a budget, the company's B series is the one you should consider. If you have the cash ready, Amazon is offering a great discount on the 55-inch B5 OLED TV, which launched at $1,499.99 and is now selling at its lowest price ever of $799.99 brand-new. Some of the features that you get on this TV include a 4K OLED panel, 120 Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. That display works with common HDR formats, as both HDR10 and Dolby Vision are supported.
Thanks to the HDMI 2.1 ports, this set supports 4K gaming at 120 Hz with VRR for reduced screen tearing, so you can use it to play your favorite games on the PS5 or Xbox Series X or S. For gamers, it has a 0.1 ms response time, and the input lag is said to be low, ensuring responsiveness when gaming. This model runs LG's webOS under the hood, providing access to hundreds of channels and thousands of apps, including the mainstream options like Netflix, HBO Max, and Apple TV. It currently boasts an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon.
How we picked these OLED TVs
To compile this list of April 2026 OLED TV deals, we searched across different sites on the web to find models that have been heavily discounted compared to their MSRP. The prices we've listed were the ones these models were selling for at the time of this writing, and it's not certain that you'll find the TVs at the same price by the time you come across this article.
Although discounts were a big part of our consideration, we also considered the actual rating of each model from past users by setting a minimum threshold of 4.4 out of 5 stars to ensure we don't just recommend a cheap, poor-quality product. We also considered the actual price of the sets to ensure we have options that are budget-friendly and those that are suitable for people who want some of the best TVs for less.