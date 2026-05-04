3 Devices You Might Not Have Known You Can Control With Your Voice

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Voice-activated devices have let us live out some of our Tony Stark dreams over the last several years. Superhero ambitions aside, using a voice assistant to control devices throughout your home offers numerous practical benefits. With voice-control devices, you can reduce screen time, multitask, and streamline your daily routine. However, you might not realize there are various devices and gadgets outside of basic home appliances that you can also control with your voice, such as wearables and upgrades for your vehicle.

This technology offers more than a chance to pretend you're living in "The Jetsons." For example, voice tech is ideal for people with mobility issues, blindness, or similar conditions that might otherwise prevent them from easily using certain devices and appliances. Although the items here may seem like fun applications of an exciting technology, it's worth remembering that these innovations have the potential to make a positive difference in many people's lives. Even if you don't experience any of the above conditions, these gadgets could still make your day-to-day life a little more convenient.