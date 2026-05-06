Before You Buy A New Soundbar, Check For This HDMI Feature First

If you're tired of the lackluster sound quality your TV speakers are cursed to deliver, it might be time for you to invest in a soundbar. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, getting a soundbar up and running can often be done in just a few minutes. Many systems also come with all the accessories you'd need or want, like an HDMI cable, a digital optical cable, mounting hardware, and more. But before you sign on for a new piece of expensive audio gear, we recommend confirming the soundbar you're interested in has an HDMI eARC port.

HDMI eARC is the upgraded version of HDMI ARC. The "ARC" part of the acronym stands for "Audio Return Channel," an HDMI feature that allows your TV to route all audio from all connected source devices into a single soundbar or AV receiver using a single port. That tiny "e" in "eARC" stands for "enhanced" — accordingly, eARC supports more audio codecs than ARC does. For you to take full advantage of eARC features, however, both your soundbar and your TV need to have HDMI eARC ports. Additionally, you should use an HDMI cable labeled "High Speed" or "Ultra High Speed", the latter of which accommodates data transfer speeds of up to 48Gbps. Here's a good rule of thumb: If you know for a fact that you're buying an HDMI 2.1-certified cable, said cable should also be ARC- and eARC-ready.