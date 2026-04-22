5 Of The Best Karaoke Machines For Your TV, According To Reviews
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Numerous kinds of tech make great devices to gather around, and karaoke machines bring people together in ways a lot of other gadgets can't. Whether you're hosting a family gathering, a party with friends, or a backyard barbecue with neighbors, a karaoke machine has a way of turning an ordinary evening into something more memorable. They've been a staple of sports bars, restaurants, and other hangout spots for decades, and it doesn't cost all that much to add one to your own get-togethers.
The options available for home karaoke nights have grown over the years, with machines ranging from simple plug-and-play setups designed for casual family use to more capable systems made for those who take their voice a little more seriously. Most modern karaoke machines can connect directly to the best smart TVs over Bluetooth or a wired connection. The Bluetooth compatibility often means they'll work with devices such as smartphones and tablets as well.
The key differences between karaoke machines come down to things like audio quality, number of microphones included, song library access, and ease of use. Finding a quality karaoke machine that suits your household can be a major task with so many options on the market. For those in search of one that can pair with a TV or home theater system, we've done a lot of the heavy lifting. We've handpicked what we feel are the best karaoke machines based on customer reviews and our own tech expertise and experience with home entertainment equipment.
Vosoco T-03
A karaoke machine that offers both portability and connectivity with a Bluetooth-enabled smart TV is the Vosoco T-03. It comes with two microphones, and its sound system consists of Hi-Fi audio playback and a built-in 6.5-inch speaker. One of its most appealing features is its all-purpose design, expanding its functionality beyond just being a Karaoke machine. Not only is it capable of 3D surround sound playback, but you can use it as a music player, P.A. system, and even a guitar amplifier. It's light and easy to move around, so kids can set it up for use all on their own. It even has an LED lighting system to make sing-alongs more fun.
The Vosoco T-03 is priced at $97 at Amazon, though it's frequently discounted well below that number. One thing to note about this karaoke machine is that it doesn't have a built-in display, so you'll need to ensure it's connected to a TV or mobile device in order to see a song's lyrics as it plays. But when discounted, the T-03 offers some value, and it has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon. More than 2,500 customers have given this karaoke machine a review, so it's received a lot of feedback from different kinds of users.
RHM K222
A karaoke machine with a more refined visual style is the RHM K222. It features a modern design that should integrate well with home theaters from an aesthetic standpoint. This karaoke machine also offers more premium features than budget models do. One of those is an optical line-in/line-out port, as well as an included optical cable. This port will provide audio playback that's far better in quality than a wireless connection like Bluetooth can deliver, though the machine does have Bluetooth on board for those who don't want to deal with the hassle during setup. Its built-in audio system includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer and dual tweeters that produce 360-degree sound.
The RHM K222 lists for $330 on Amazon, and with a price point like that, this may not be the kind of karaoke machine you want to take too far away from your home theater setup. It's made to be much more of a stationary electronics component than just a fun little gadget you'd take with you to the pool. Customer reviews at Amazon give it an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, with 88% of all reviews being favorable. Several reviews rave about the RHM K222's sound quality, and others note that it's the perfect karaoke machine for some fun with friends. It comes with two wireless microphones (and can support up to three) to fuel such a gathering as well.
Ikarao Shell S1
Another premium option is the Ikarao Shell S1. This karaoke machine offers one of the better built-in sound systems that you'll come across. It has 2.2-channel stereo speakers, as well as two 3.5-inch subwoofers and dual tweeters. The setup is designed to produce room-filling sound, so it's the kind of karaoke machine you can lean on if you don't have a soundbar or home theater audio setup. It connects to smart TVs over HDMI, but also has USB-C, Bluetooth, and even Wi-Fi connectivity. For use when you need to venture away from the TV set, the Shell S1 has a built-in display for lyrics.
The premium features of the Shell S1 come with a premium price tag, however. It's regularly priced at $350 at Amazon, though it will see a discount from time to time. That pricing may be more than some users will want to spend on a device that isn't likely to be used that often. But if budget is no concern, the Ikarao Shell S1 comes well-reviewed by customers. It has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars at Amazon, with 91% of customers giving it a favorable review. Additionally, 78% of its reviewers have given it a perfect 5 stars, with several noting its beautiful design and ease of use.
Niaufux S16 Retro
For those who appreciate good looks but are more on the budget end of the karaoke machine spectrum, the Niaufux S16 is worth taking a look at. It's more of an imitation style than a true retro karaoke machine, but it is well made, with wood, leather, and a woven front panel all among its materials. The S16 is one of the more highly rated karaoke machines at Amazon, as it has an overall customer score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. More than 630 people have provided reviews for the S16, and 94% of them have given it a favorable review. On the other end, only 4% of reviewers have given it one star.
Regularly priced at $70, the Niaufux S16 delivers some of the looks premium shoppers might be seeking, along with a quality karaoke experience. It comes with two wireless microphones and connects to TVs and other devices over Bluetooth. One feature that stands out about the S16 is the ability to pair it with another karaoke machine. This creates more immersive stereo playback than one S16 can deliver on its own. Should you decide to wander away from the TV with this karaoke machine, it is designed for portability, weighing 40% less than similar karaoke machines and offering battery life of up to eight hours between charges.
Beilihart K29-L
While many karaoke machines are focused on delivering a fun experience for adults, the Beilihart K29-L mini karaoke machine is tailored more to kids. It comes in a wide variety of color options, some of which are priced as low as $20. It delivers Hi-Fi sound quality all on its own, though it can also connect to a TV's speakers or a sound system wirelessly over Bluetooth. One of the more fun features is an array of magic sounds, which alter a singer's voice using a number of other effects, including baby and monster sounds, as well as boys' and girls' voices.
Because it's designed primarily for kids, the K29-L is extremely small, which makes it extremely portable. It is the kind of karaoke machine that can move from one friend's house to another, or it can be a staple for gatherings like classroom parties. It has received 95% favorable reviews at Amazon, with 79% of customers giving it a perfect 5-star review. Overall, more than 4,600 Amazon customers give it a composite 4.6 stars out of 5. The Beilihart K29-L is designed for kids ages four to 10, and it includes two microphones and a colorful built-in light ring.
How we selected these karaoke machines
You aren't going to find big tech names like Apple, Sony, or Bose among the karaoke machine aisles. Because of this, shopping for a karaoke machine can make one wonder if they're looking at a device that's truly reliable and delivers a fun experience. Because we couldn't lean on name recognition here, we went straight to customers who have hands-on experience with these products. We relied on Amazon customer reviews to determine which karaoke machines have held up with the masses long after purchase. We then applied our own knowledge of smart TV and home theater setups to make selections we feel deliver when it comes to fun factor and reliability, while also connecting to a TV or other display without much fuss.