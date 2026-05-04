Should You Keep Bluetooth On At All Times?

Many modern gadgets run on Bluetooth — a short-range, wireless technology where devices communicate with one another via a 2.4 GHz radio frequency. You most often hear about this technology when it pertains to wireless earbuds and headphones, but you can also use Bluetooth to connect drawing tablets and number pads to your MacBook. With all of that functionality available, it might be tempting to keep your device's Bluetooth on all the time ... but is that wise or even safe? The answer is a definitive maybe.

We will admit that always keeping your Bluetooth receiver active is definitely convenient. If you like listening to music or podcasts during long commutes, all you have to do is grab your favorite pair of audiophile-approved wireless earbuds and turn on your phone's Bluetooth. That way, you can jam to your content without disturbing your public transportation neighbors. In situations such as these, you may be better off keeping Bluetooth active. You can listen to music, take the earbuds out to better hear announcements (don't want to miss your stop), and then put them back in to resume listening.

Depending on the devices you own, the question might shift from whether you should always keep Bluetooth on to whether you can afford to turn it off. Countless smart home devices rely on Bluetooth for connectivity, so if you deactivate it, you won't be able to control these appliances or receive alerts. Moreover, without Bluetooth, you won't be able to receive notifications or sync health data on smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 11.