Firefighters Are Turning To These 'Turtles' To Put Out EV Battery Fires

There are many factors that make the fire from an EV battery much more dangerous than a typical car fire. First and foremost, you need copious amounts of water to put out an electric car fire compared to a non-electric one. According to The Independent, Thayer Smith, division chief of the Austin Fire Department, said that an electric car fire — such as a Tesla — can take up to 40,000 gallons of water to put out. For reference, a fire from a car running on gasoline only needs at most a thousand gallons to be extinguished

The water is enough of an issue, but the hard-to-reach placement of the battery makes it even more complicated. The large lithium batteries used in electric vehicles are generally placed on the underside of the car. When these batteries are at the heart of the fire, it's very hard to efficiently shoot water at the source, as you'd normally need to turn the car over to be able to properly extinguish the fire. A burning lithium-ion battery also produces toxic gases and poisonous smoke. This is dangerous for first responders and firefighters that need to deal with the fire, but also for civilians in the area who happen to inhale the air.

There's also the issue of thermal runaway; since a battery is made up of different cells, if a cell heats up too much or short-circuits, it can be very difficult to control. This heat can spread to other cells in the battery, which can quickly result in a fire or even an explosion if not treated properly. Additionally, these cells can reignite at a later time even after the initial fire has been put out, leading to further risks even if you safely treat it once.