7 Trendy TikTok Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Trying
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Short-form videos have taken over most of the internet. While YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels are equally as popular now, TikTok came first, accelerating the popularity of this genre of videos and spurring the others to join. There are a lot of people using TikTok nowadays, and — regardless of whether you use the app frequently or think that it worsens your attention span and should be avoided — you've likely seen a few cool gadgets on the platform. With TikTok in America now being U.S.-owned, a lot more people will be using the app's dedicated shop to buy products online. If you're thinking about snagging a handy new gadget yourself, there are some things you should know.
Most of what you see isn't how it actually is, and if you're looking for trendy TikTok gadgets that aren't a total rip-off, you'll want to do a ton of research. Some videos are more obvious in their deceit; not many people will fall for an anti-EMF sticker that claims to save you from electromagnetic waves. However, sometimes, a gadget seems like it should work, but either the quality isn't good enough for consistent use, or it does nothing at all. Here, we've chosen some of the most popular TikTok gadgets that are actually worth trying and won't make you feel like you've just been ripped off.
1. MagSafe phone mount that you can attach anywhere
A MagSafe phone mount is one of the best MagSafe gadgets you can get for your daily life. However, with so many on the market, choosing which one to get can be confusing. While some are good for influencers who want to record videos with their phone magnetically attached to their fridge, others are better for those who want to use their phones as an alternative to Android Auto by driving with them attached to your car's windshield with a suction vacuum.
This trending MagSafe phone mount with over 330,000 views on TikTok does both, featuring a strong magnet and an incredibly stubborn suction cup that ensures your phone doesn't fall no matter where you attach it. The suction works on all smooth surfaces, including your car's windshield, a wall, and even the smooth back of your laptop or monitor. The magnetic back, while not as useful, can be used to put your phone on a fridge or outside a car. The Ulanzi phone mount even comes with a hook that you can clip to your bag, making it easy to walk around without it taking any extra space. You can get this phone mount for $32 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.0 stars.
2. Phone lenses that remove lighting glare in pictures
Wouldn't it be nice if there was a way to get rid of all reflections in your smartphone photos? This viral TikTok video with over 18 million views shows that there is, and it looks absolutely magical. If you're not huge into photography, you might think that there's no way this works, but it's a technology that's quite common among professional photographers.
These lenses use something called CPL filtering. You may have heard of a circular polarizer before, and a CPL filter refers to just that. In order to know how polarizers work, you have to know that light changes its orientation whenever it bounces off of a surface. This changed orientation can be specifically targeted with polarizers, filtering any light that reflects off of water, glass, or even a hazy atmosphere.
The specific lens shown in the TikTok video is by Neewer. You can get Neewer's smartphone photography lens pack on Amazon for $50. It includes multiple colored CPL filters so you can manipulate how your photos come out. The entire pack with a carrying case has a rating of 4.4 on Amazon, making it a worthwhile purchase for any smartphone photographer.
3. Rotating faucet extender
There's nothing wrong with a traditional faucet, but that doesn't mean you can't make your experience just a little bit better. There are certain things that can be quite annoying with your normal faucet, and this trending TikTok gadget with over 17.7 million views shows a way to target these.
Unlike a traditional faucet, this multi-connection one is highly mobile. It uses different parts connected with rotatory joints to allow free movement. You can avoid awkward angles by adjusting the faucet when filling up a bottle, by rotating it so the water shoots upward when you're washing your face or rinsing your mouth, and even by moving it around to make cleaning your sink much easier than it normally is.
There are numerous videos of similar-looking faucet extenders on TikTok, and most of them link to TikTok Shop. We couldn't find a common brand behind these, so we've instead found a highly reviewed alternative that has a 4.2-star rating on the Spurtar Amazon store. Here, you can get this rotating faucet extender for about $13 on an ongoing deal.
4. Electric fabric shaver that removes lint with ease
Lint is unavoidable, and you have to figure out a way to deal with it unless you want ragged-looking clothes. A cheap, manual lint roller does splendid work for the occasional cleaning. Simply roll it over whatever piece of fabric seems worn out, and you'll have it looking as good as new.
How often you need to do this depends on the frequency with which you wash and reuse fabrics, as well as what material they're made of. If you find yourself needing to remove lint often or have a sweater that fuzzes up after every wash, you'll know how annoying removing fabric shavings with a manual lint roller can be. This TikTok gadget with 3.1 million views is worth trying as it removes all forms of lint with ease. Once it's charged, you can press a button, hold it where there's lint buildup, and watch it do its job.
The fabric shaver in the TikTok video is available on TikTok Shop, but if you want to buy from a larger retailer, you can get this lint remover by Ziitty on Amazon. The gadget is priced at about $36 and has a remarkable rating of 4.7 stars with nearly 3,000 user reviews, making it one of the most highly reviewed shavers on the market.
5. A tiny gadget that gives your car a heads-up display
You might've seen the augmented reality navigation displays on a Mercedes-Benz or on a Volkswagen, where important information such as your current speed, the battery level, and energy consumption are displayed on the windshield for easy viewing. Technology like this seems futuristic, which is why it makes sense that it currently exists only in high-end luxury cars.
If you want the same experience but don't want to spend a fortune on a new car, this viral TikTok video with 2.5 million views shows an alternative. This won't be as integrated as a built-in system — it won't measure distance between you and a car in front of you, for example — but if you just want to have your speed displayed on the windshield, it does its job well, especially for its price.
The original video links to the TikTok Shop, but there are many options on Amazon and other stores that you can choose from as well, such as this GPS-based HUD from KUOWEIHUD that you can get for $16. Over a thousand Amazon buyers give it an average rating of 4.3 stars, partially due to how easy it is to install. You can connect the device to your car's cigarette lighter port or the accessory outlet, stick the reflective adhesive on your windshield where you want the HUD to appear, and you have a working HUD on your windshield.
6. Electric hair detangling comb
Detangling hair is a chore that often requires you to repeatedly brush the same area to get rid of a single knot. This becomes worse if you have long or curly hair. Having the brush or wide-toothed comb pulling on your hair again and again can be painful. Fortunately, there's a much easier solution to putting your tangled hair through even more turmoil.
This TikTok video with about 938,000 views is just one of many that praise Remington's viral hair detangling gadget. It has quite a memorable look; you don't often see a giant purple comb with rotating plastic bristles. It might look weird, but according to the more than 12,000 Amazon users rating it 4.2 stars, it clearly does its job quite well. You can get the battery-operated Remington electric detangler on Amazon for $25.
This handy gadget works due to its rotating bristles. When these spin around your hair, the motion emulates you repeatedly going up and down your hair with a wide-toothed comb. As such, you can hold this comb in place, and it'll do all the combing without you having to put in any effort. You do have to hold it at a certain angle for it to work, though, as otherwise it can make the knots in your hair worse.
7. Hand-powered non-electric food chopper
Kitchen gadgets are some of the most popular viral hits on TikTok, but more often than not, they don't work. A lot of companies nowadays are using AI-generated videos to show that an item can peel all your potatoes or symmetrically cut fruits for you, but once you actually buy the gadget, you realize it doesn't do anything. Among all of these products, there is one TikTok kitchen gadget that works just as it's shown in this viral TikTok video with 10 million views, which is the hand-powered vegetable and fruit chopper.
It's a straightforward device that doesn't need any electricity or batteries to function. You just put your produce in, shut the lid, and pull the handle. This rotates the blades at great speeds, efficiently chopping up all that's inside it.
The original chopper by Piranha Products isn't available anymore, but that doesn't mean you don't have other options. You can get the Chef'n VeggiChop for $20 on Amazon. It does the job just as well as the chopper in the original video and has a respectable Amazon rating of 4.2 stars.
Methodology
For this list, we went through some of the most popular and viral gadgets trending on TikTok in recent months -– ones with anywhere from a few hundred thousand to over a million views –- to see which ones actually work and are worth buying. Every item on this list has an average rating of over 4.0 stars on Amazon and is widely reviewed by users.
We chose the products that do what they're advertised to do as efficiently as they're shown to do it. For items that were only available on TikTok Shop and didn't promise the quality that a reputable brand would, we've opted for more well-reviewed alternatives that do the job just as well, if not better.