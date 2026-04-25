7 Trendy TikTok Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Trying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Short-form videos have taken over most of the internet. While YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels are equally as popular now, TikTok came first, accelerating the popularity of this genre of videos and spurring the others to join. There are a lot of people using TikTok nowadays, and — regardless of whether you use the app frequently or think that it worsens your attention span and should be avoided — you've likely seen a few cool gadgets on the platform. With TikTok in America now being U.S.-owned, a lot more people will be using the app's dedicated shop to buy products online. If you're thinking about snagging a handy new gadget yourself, there are some things you should know.

Most of what you see isn't how it actually is, and if you're looking for trendy TikTok gadgets that aren't a total rip-off, you'll want to do a ton of research. Some videos are more obvious in their deceit; not many people will fall for an anti-EMF sticker that claims to save you from electromagnetic waves. However, sometimes, a gadget seems like it should work, but either the quality isn't good enough for consistent use, or it does nothing at all. Here, we've chosen some of the most popular TikTok gadgets that are actually worth trying and won't make you feel like you've just been ripped off.