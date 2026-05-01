The First Thing To Replace When Your PC Feels Outdated

If your PC is chugging along and trying its best to load programs and play games, but it struggles to boot up, you don't have to buy a new one. There are several upgrades you can make to an outdated computer that can improve its performance, making it like new once again. That's one of the greatest features of a desktop: They're customizable, so all you may need to do is replace one part to have your older model operating more smoothly.

There are many components you could replace to beef up your PC. Even with AI leading to rising prices of RAM and storage like DDR4 RAM, there are options to make sure your PC operates at its best potential without spending thousands on parts. One essential piece of technology you may want to look into first when deciding to upgrade is a solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HDD).

Solid-state drives are the norm for more modern PCs built in recent years, but older models are more prone to feature spinning hard disk drives. Upgrading either the SSD or HDD for your PC is a great first option if you're looking to expand the capabilities, speed, and latency of your PC. Both drive types serve a similar purpose when it comes to storing data, games, and files, but they operate rather differently when it comes to load times and booting up the system and applications.