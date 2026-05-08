What Does 'Neo' Mean On Samsung TVs?

Buying a new TV can be an endless exercise of decoding acronyms. Brands like Samsung are constantly introducing new picture features, and many of these lighting and panel technologies have long, complex names. If you've been shopping for a new TV, you may have seen or heard the word "Neo" used to describe a Samsung TV. With this context in mind, Neo is simply the term Samsung uses to describe Mini LED backlighting, which improves brightness and color accuracy.

Mini LED has been around for several years, and the lighting tech isn't exclusive to Samsung; brands like Sony, Hisense, and TCL use Mini LED, too. But when you buy a "Neo" Samsung TV, you're also investing in the company's Neo QLED technology (great, more acronyms).

"QLED" is actually a universal acronym shared by many TV makers, and it stands for Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode. These quantum dots are tiny particles used to enhance an LED-LCD TV's brightness and colors. In 2021, Samsung started using Mini LED illumination on its QLED TVs — along with advanced local dimming — to deliver contrast levels and lighting details unheard of at the time. Samsung would spend the next five years perfecting its Neo QLED technology, which is now available in 4K and 8K displays.