This $28 Amazon Accessory Is The Closest Thing To A Wireless Charger For Your iPad

Ready to become one of the iPad accessories you'll use every day, the Ku Xiu Magnetic Wireless Charger is an 18W fast charger designed for specific iPad models. It works with the iPad Air 13-inch M2 and M3 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch from the third to sixth generation. Performance-wise, it's capable of topping up an iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 to 80% in about two hours, so you can get back to work with minimal interruption.

But the real game-changing feature of this charger is that it doesn't plug into your iPad's USB-C port like a typical USB charger. Since it just snaps onto the Smart Connector on the back, you get to enjoy a range of practical benefits. For one, you're free to use the iPad's USB-C port for anything else other than charging. You can leave it connected to an external monitor, SSD, or a USB-C hub, all while you're still charging the device. With the Ku Xiu Charger, it's also much more convenient to use the iPad while charging since there's no cable awkwardly sticking out from the side. Besides usability, this design choice even protects your USB-C port from wear and tear from daily use.

While all this sounds appealing, there are some trade-offs you should consider. The Ku Xiu Smart Charger requires you to remove your case to get into direct contact with the Smart Connector. Depending on how often you charge your iPad, this can be more hassle than it's worth. The package doesn't come with an adapter either — you only get a 6.5 ft cable with a USB-C on one end and a Smart Connector on the other. You'd need to pair it with at least a 35W power adapter to work.