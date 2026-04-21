Microsoft Will Give You Free Xbox Controller Accessories If You Had This Issue
Did you recently buy a brand-new Xbox controller, only to find that it didn't come with any batteries? Microsoft has confirmed (via X) that a limited number of controllers have erroneously shipped without batteries since December. If you were affected by this shipping issue, you can visit Xbox's dedicated support page to request a free Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C Cable as an apology. All you need is your controller's serial number; the support page includes instructions on how to find this number.
Official Xbox Wireless Controllers are supposed to ship with a set of AA batteries so you can start playing right away without any additional purchase. While it's true that you could just buy your own batteries if your controller didn't come with any, you should definitely take advantage of Microsoft's apology offer if you're eligible. The Xbox Rechargeable Battery is a nice upgrade that you can use with one of the coolest Xbox gadgets: a controller charging station that will improve your quality of life as a gamer.
The latest in a series of Microsoft missteps
The battery-less Xbox controller issue is admittedly a minor one in the grand scheme of things, though it is concerning that it took multiple months for Microsoft to address the problem. However, it's just one event in a series of missteps that's tanking the company's image. Outside of the Xbox sphere, Windows 11 is still a broken mess that Microsoft is trying to fix. To make matters worse, Microsoft rolled out an invasive Copilot feature that you should disable.
In the realm of gaming, rising prices and mass studio layoffs have given longtime fans ample reason to consider other platforms. Adding poor quality assurance to the pile certainly does not help to win back trust. Whether you're a fan of Microsoft or not, buying an Xbox controller actually remains a generally good choice. There are cool things an Xbox controller can do beyond the Xbox itself, ranging from PC gaming to drone piloting. And despite the recent hiccup, Xbox Support promises that all controllers will include batteries going forward.