Microsoft Will Give You Free Xbox Controller Accessories If You Had This Issue

Did you recently buy a brand-new Xbox controller, only to find that it didn't come with any batteries? Microsoft has confirmed (via X) that a limited number of controllers have erroneously shipped without batteries since December. If you were affected by this shipping issue, you can visit Xbox's dedicated support page to request a free Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C Cable as an apology. All you need is your controller's serial number; the support page includes instructions on how to find this number.

Official Xbox Wireless Controllers are supposed to ship with a set of AA batteries so you can start playing right away without any additional purchase. While it's true that you could just buy your own batteries if your controller didn't come with any, you should definitely take advantage of Microsoft's apology offer if you're eligible. The Xbox Rechargeable Battery is a nice upgrade that you can use with one of the coolest Xbox gadgets: a controller charging station that will improve your quality of life as a gamer.