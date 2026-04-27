3 Underrated TV Brands That Can Compete With Samsung

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Samsung is a leading name in televisions. Not only does the brand dominate in various distinct panel classes, but it also cleans house when it comes to model and size options. As a TV manufacturer, Samsung makes displays for just about every home, business, and budget, not to mention a wide array of soundbars and other home theater essentials.

Samsung isn't the only international TV manufacturer, though. Companies like LG, Sony, and Hisense are major global competitors, and there are just as many underrated TV brands that can go toe-to-toe with the Korean giant. While makers like Roku, Amazon, and Insignia are often categorized as budget brands, they aren't as much of a compromise as you might assume.

Regardless of why you may not have heard of (or heard far less about) these underrated TV brands we're spotlighting below, we can assure you that they're each capable of taking on Samsung and other screen titans. So without further ado, let's dive into our first selection.