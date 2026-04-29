5 Must-Have Bluetooth Accessories For Your iPhone
The iPhone has been around since 2007, and while it's a powerful device on its own, adding accessories can make it an even more useful product. For example, some companies create dedicated camera lenses, fast-charging power banks, and even great 3-in-1 wireless chargers for the iPhone – not to mention the legion of MagSafe gadgets available. However, you can also greatly improve your iPhone's capabilities by adding Bluetooth accessories, like wireless headphones, an Apple Watch, or a smart water bottle.
These devices can make your iPhone a lot more useful. Wireless headphones let you listen to music or join calls while your iPhone is charging; the Apple Watch tracks your health even when you're sleeping; and a Bluetooth bottle shows if you're drinking enough water throughout the day.
Unlike many years ago, there's no need to turn off Bluetooth on an iPhone when you're not using it, or on any other tech product. The connectivity is so power-efficient that not having it on can actually be more of an issue than the opposite, as you won't be able to enjoy its connectivity without manually enabling it every time. The gadgets listed below are a mix of some of my favorite Bluetooth accessories, which I use daily on my iPhone. I've also included some of the most popular offerings you can see people using all the time on the streets.
Wireless headphones
Do you remember when iPhones came with Apple's EarPods? Because I do, and I would love it if they came with AirPods today. While I do have my share of wireless earbuds and headphones at home, it feels like no phone is truly complete if we don't have headphones connected. I spend most of my day listening to music, and my Apple Music Replay doesn't let me lie. When I'm not blasting the songs from my favorite artists, I'm talking to my friends on FaceTime, watching a YouTube video, or cooking and finishing Netflix's "Better Call Saul."
It's hard to recommend just one pair of headphones, as I genuinely switch between them all the time. Some of my favorites are Apple's AirPods Pro 3, which combine great battery life with flawless audio and reliable heart rate sensors. When I'm working out, Powerbeats Pro 2 are my go-to earbuds, as they sit firmly in my ears during strength training sessions or long runs. Marshall's Major V are my favorite headphones when I'm just in the mood of listening to rock and looking cool in the streets of Paris (believe me, I think these headphones are as popular as AirPods here). That said, there's no list of must-have Bluetooth accessories for an iPhone that can leave earbuds and headphones out, as they feel like another extension of our phones.
Apple Watch
Apple will soon have to improve the connectivity between third-party smartwatches and the iPhone in Europe. But for the rest of us, if we want to properly track our health and interact with our iPhone's notifications and data, the Apple Watch is the go-to Bluetooth accessory. Apple offers this device in an accessible range of prices, going from the affordable Apple Watch SE 3 to the premium Apple Watch Ultra 3. All of these new smartwatches support 5G, include notifications about high and low heart rate, and come with crash and fall detection.
Buying an Apple Watch from a few years ago can also be a great deal. For example, the Apple Watch Series 9 to Series 11 have the same processor chip, so most features introduced for later Apple Watch models, like new hand gestures, are also available for slightly older watches.
I've been wearing the Apple Watch since the company released Series 3. Owning an Ultra 2 in 2026, this watch is very important to help me track my health, remind me of when I need to take my pills, check important information about my day in a glimpse, and always be on top of important notifications. Besides that, an Apple Watch with AirPods is an unbeatable combo for runners.
HidrateSpark Pro water bottle
A few years ago, I discovered HidrateSpark, a brand that helps you drink water more consistently. Basically, its product is a water bottle with a sensor that measures how much water you drank based on its weight. Its app also uses the information on your Health tracker (like weight, age, and sex) in addition to your location (for weather purposes) to understand how much water you need to drink that day. Your activity routine also plays a big part, as if you work out a lot, you probably need to drink a lot more water.
I've been using the HidrateSpark Pro water bottle since its first generation. Last year, the company released a second generation with some nice improvements. For example, the bottle's sensor now charges through USB-C instead of a proprietary port. The device now features built-in Find My technology, and it has an improved grip to help to carry it to the gym.
The integration between the water bottle and its app is still a bit clunky. Even after a few months of usage, I honestly think the company is working to improve the integration through software and firmware updates. For me, this has been the best aid to drink water more consistently, and it could be a must-have accessory for you as well.
Meta's Ray-Ban glasses
Meta sells two smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban: the $799 Display version and the Meta Gen 2 ($379). The screen-less version is really popular and looks like Ray-Ban's standard Wayfarers or Headliners. With a 12MP camera, these smart glasses are great for taking photos and recording videos seamlessly, but Meta is also pushing hard into its multimodal AI. The cameras can assist you with what you see in the world, like identifying landmarks, translating foreign text and signs in real time, and summarizing a long article.
Meta's Ray-Ban glasses also feature a five-mic system for immersive audio recording and directional open-ear speakers that allows wearers to hear music or calls while staying aware of their surroundings. Meta's glasses can handle around five hours of active use, and the charging case provides up to 32 additional hours of power. These glasses have become so popular that even Apple is expected to release its own smart glass in late 2026 or early 2027, depending on the success of the all-new Siri.
While there are many other companies trying to break into the smart glasses market, Meta is probably the one doing the best job. Its product combines the iconic design of Ray-Ban with Meta's own AI technology while including deep integration with Meta products like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.
DJI Osmo Mobile 7
I'm not the biggest fan of gimbals, but it's impossible to ignore their massive popularity. DJI is responsible for making some of the best gimbals in the market, and the recently released Osmo Mobile 7 series proves that. One of the most iconic Bluetooth accessories for iPhone, it features a better stabilization and better intelligent tracking features than its previous generation.
With the ActiveTrack 7.0 function, the Osmo gimbal paired with the DJI Mimo app can track movements automatically, even in a crowded space. The Auto Capture feature also lets the stabilizer detect several subjects at once, and users can always change who the gimbal should focus on. Other new functions include a side dial for cinematic-like control and compatibility with Apple Watch to control the gimbal remotely. However, the most important feature from this generation is the Multifunctional module, which makes the hardware, not the app, the gimbal's brain. The accessory will still track objects even when in the native iPhone Camera app.
Last but not least, DJI also offers numerous accessories to power up the experience with the Osmo Mobile 7, including a magnetic mount, a transmitter, a tracking kit, and a tripod grip.