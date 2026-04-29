Why Samsung Stopped Making Small Android Phones

Do you remember the first-generation Samsung I7500 Galaxy smartphone released all the way back in 2009? The phone was barely above 4.5 inches tall. Apparently, even this wasn't small enough for Samsung, which later released the Samsung Galaxy Pocket in 2012, stretching to just over four inches. For reference, this is about the same size as the Nokia 1100, a standard mobile phone (not a smartphone) so small that many of us can't even imagine using it.

Fast forward to today, and the base Samsung Galaxy S26 is a bit below six inches tall, with the S26 Ultra being closer to 6.5 inches. This trend of growing phone size isn't exclusive to Samsung either: Smartphones across different companies have increased in size over the years. But why is this so?

Samsung VP of Product and Marketing for Mobile Experience Annika Bizon recently answered this question in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread when a commenter asked why Samsung stopped making small phones. As for Annika's answer, it was simply that most people prefer larger screens now, so that's what Samsung focuses on manufacturing.