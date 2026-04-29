Why Samsung Stopped Making Small Android Phones
Do you remember the first-generation Samsung I7500 Galaxy smartphone released all the way back in 2009? The phone was barely above 4.5 inches tall. Apparently, even this wasn't small enough for Samsung, which later released the Samsung Galaxy Pocket in 2012, stretching to just over four inches. For reference, this is about the same size as the Nokia 1100, a standard mobile phone (not a smartphone) so small that many of us can't even imagine using it.
Fast forward to today, and the base Samsung Galaxy S26 is a bit below six inches tall, with the S26 Ultra being closer to 6.5 inches. This trend of growing phone size isn't exclusive to Samsung either: Smartphones across different companies have increased in size over the years. But why is this so?
Samsung VP of Product and Marketing for Mobile Experience Annika Bizon recently answered this question in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread when a commenter asked why Samsung stopped making small phones. As for Annika's answer, it was simply that most people prefer larger screens now, so that's what Samsung focuses on manufacturing.
Why do people prefer larger screens on their smartphones?
Annika's full response to the question expanded on the basic point to add that users today use their phones for a wide variety of purposes, including streaming and gaming. She also noted that phones are a vital part of conducting work and business activities that require more real estate. Bizon did offer some hope for users who value compact devices, though, saying they should explore the Galaxy Z Flip line of phones.
If you're wondering whether there's ever going to be another small Samsung flagship, the last line pretty much confirms that the idea isn't on Samsung's radar right now. It's clear that the company is separating its usual phones from its compact lineup, with the latter focusing away from small phones and more on flippables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Those flippables offer the best of both worlds, at least theoretically, by offering a large screen that you can store in a small area.