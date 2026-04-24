The Kindle For PC App Is Being Discontinued — And Its Replacement Might Not Work For You

Early in April 2026, Amazon announced it was discontinuing support for older Kindle models. Even if you own one of these devices, you will still be able to use it after the cutoff date — you just shouldn't deregister or factory reset them. However, the same will not be true for other Kindle programs also set for decommissioning.

Recently, Amazon "updated" the Kindle app for PC to show a message whenever users open the software. As reported by Good e-Reader, this pop-up informs users the Kindle app will sunset on June 30, 2026. As with most programs that receive a termination date, you won't be able to download the program after the cutoff. But here is the twist: Unlike the soon-to-be-unsupported physical Kindle models, even if you install the Kindle app on your PC before June 30, you won't be allowed to use the program starting July 1. Say what you will about the tendency of video games to get delisted, but at least you can still (usually) play them so long as they are on your device. Okay, you have to pay for them first, and Kindle for PC is a free app, but the point still stands.

If you enjoyed using Kindle on your PC, all is not lost ... kinda. Good e-Reader got in touch with Amazon and learned the company is currently developing a replacement app that should release later this month. However, here comes the other twist of the knife: This unnamed app will only work with Windows 11, and you can only download it from the Microsoft Store. If you still use Windows 10 (which Microsoft stopped supporting last year), you're out of luck.