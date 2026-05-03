What HDMI Black Level Means – And How To Adjust It Correctly

On select TVs and monitors, you can change the HDMI black level, which essentially adjusts contrast to ensure dark scenes are as dark as possible. The setting may also boost brightness, making color and vibrancy pop more. It's more commonly found on Samsung TVs and monitors, originally intended to help "correct the image degradation and contrast" caused by legacy equipment like DVD players or cable boxes. The setting compensates for the black-level range of an HDMI input and works with devices like consoles and media players, too. HDMI black-level settings also appear on displays from brands like Acer, LG, and others, though it may have a different name on your specific TV.

Generally, there are two settings available: high and low. Low is best used on a PC monitor or a TV when the source's RGB range is set to Limited. High is best for when the RGB range is set to Normal or Full. That's because the latter modes match the visual output to what the display expects, delivering true blacks. In other words, the signal coming in from the HDMI device either matches the monitor's true color range or doesn't. Setting these wrong can result in a washed-out picture with greyish-black colors or artifacts in dark scenes. That's also why it's one of the few smart TV settings that can fix washed-out colors, alongside picture mode, brightness, and RGB range.

Certain Samsung displays and those from other brands may expand available options to include Off, which disables enhancements, and Normal or Medium for a mid-tier choice. In the end, it's best to go with the setting you believe looks correct.