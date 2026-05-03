5 Tweaks And Upgrades To Make If Your Phone Feels Outdated

If your smartphone has started taking a hot minute to load apps or click a photo, you might already be thinking about upgrading to something new. Yes, the phone might be slower, and the battery might be draining quickly, but that doesn't mean you need to trade it in if you still think it has some life left. Unless the phone is unusable, it could just need an update so you can enjoy the latest software features and improvements. You could also try clearing some space to cut the clutter and make it faster. Even something like a battery replacement can give it a new lease on life.

Even if everything is working as expected, when the manufacturer stops supplying software updates, you'll need to upgrade. If you don't, the phone might become a security risk, and some apps and features may even stop working. For iPhones, you have at least five to seven years before this happens. For Android phones, it varies by manufacturer, but it's generally two to three years for budget phones and longer for flagship devices. But if your phone hasn't reached the end of its software update cycle, refreshing a few things could just be all it needs to feel less outdated.