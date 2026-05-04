What Does 'Loc' Mean On Kindle? Here's How To See Page Numbers Instead

Loc on Kindle might look like a random string of numbers, but they actually serve an important purpose: marking your precise location in the book. This is something page numbers can't do. That's because in a Kindle e-book, the page numbers wouldn't be the same on every platform. Depending on how the user sets up the text settings, the same e-Book can look very different on every device. Page 101 on your Kindle might not have the same content as page 101 on your friend's iPad-turned-Kindle.

If that's the case, then how can you accurately cite information from the e-book and share it with others? That's where Kindle's Loc comes to the rescue. Unlike page numbers, Loc numbers are fixed and aren't dependent on the device type and text settings. That means as long as you and your friend have the exact same book downloaded from the exact same place, Kindle's Loc number will be similar for both of you. When reading alone, Loc on Kindle wouldn't really mean much. But when you start reading with a friend or a book club, it becomes the standard way of getting everyone on the same page, literally.

While Loc on Kindle is undeniably useful, it doesn't appeal to everyone. You might not like it because the four-digit numbers seem unnatural, especially when you're used to three-digit page numbers. The large figure can also be harder to remember when you frequently jump back and forth between pages. And when the book's Table of Contents refers to pages and not locations, it's a challenge to gauge how far you really are in a chapter. Don't worry, though. You can always switch from using Loc to page numbers in Kindle books if you prefer to see that instead.