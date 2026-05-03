Here's 7 Things Your iPad Can Do That An iPhone Can't

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For most of the iPad's existence, it has effectively been an iPhone with a much larger screen. Both devices ran the same operating system in the form of iOS, but over time the tablet gained unique features suited to its size and intended use case. In 2019, Apple split the operating system off into iPadOS, meaning there are now things your iPad can do and your iPhone can't. Under the hood, both devices still have the same beating Apple Silicon heart and can run the same apps and code, but iPads now have numerous features that set them apart from iPhones,

Of course, this isn't about choosing one device over the other. Just as with all Apple hardware, there's an ecosystem benefit to owning multiple devices from the company. You can enjoy Apple Continuity across these devices with features like Handoff, where you can start tasks on one device and finish them on another, or seamless switching of your AirPods between devices. But, that begs the question: When to reach for your iPad and not your iPhone? That all depends on what tasks you're trying to perform, so keep reading to find out things you can do on an iPad that you can't do on an iPhone.