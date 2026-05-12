Are Older AirPods Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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In 2026, older AirPods models aren't worth buying. Apple currently sells AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max 2 in new condition. These headphones have all been released in the past year and a half and have similar features, thanks to Apple's H2 chip. The range of prices in the lineup goes from $129 to $549, which means there's a price for everybody — not to mention how Amazon usually has them discounted by up to $50.

Even if you find an old-but-sealed AirPods model, it's unlikely that their price will be much lower than that of current models. On Amazon, a pair of renewed AirPods 2 was on sale for $87 at the time of writing, while the new AirPods 4 were available for $99 without ANC — something the older model also lacks. If you really want to save $12 in a similar deal, be aware that outdated earbuds like the AirPods 2 don't have important features that new ones do, like adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio, and IP54 water and dust resistance.

The main reason to buy older AirPods is if new ones don't sit right in your ears. For years, customers have complained about the AirPods' fit, with problems varying from a simple earbud popping off to the AirPods Pro 3 making users' ears bleed due to the new ear tip. While Apple says it's always improving the shape of its tips to make them a better fit for most customers, their shape won't fit all, so previous models could feel better in your ears.