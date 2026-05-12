Are Older AirPods Still Worth Buying In 2026?
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In 2026, older AirPods models aren't worth buying. Apple currently sells AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max 2 in new condition. These headphones have all been released in the past year and a half and have similar features, thanks to Apple's H2 chip. The range of prices in the lineup goes from $129 to $549, which means there's a price for everybody — not to mention how Amazon usually has them discounted by up to $50.
Even if you find an old-but-sealed AirPods model, it's unlikely that their price will be much lower than that of current models. On Amazon, a pair of renewed AirPods 2 was on sale for $87 at the time of writing, while the new AirPods 4 were available for $99 without ANC — something the older model also lacks. If you really want to save $12 in a similar deal, be aware that outdated earbuds like the AirPods 2 don't have important features that new ones do, like adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio, and IP54 water and dust resistance.
The main reason to buy older AirPods is if new ones don't sit right in your ears. For years, customers have complained about the AirPods' fit, with problems varying from a simple earbud popping off to the AirPods Pro 3 making users' ears bleed due to the new ear tip. While Apple says it's always improving the shape of its tips to make them a better fit for most customers, their shape won't fit all, so previous models could feel better in your ears.
Experiment with different eartips to avoid buying old AirPods
I had all Apple's wireless earbuds since the original AirPods were released in late 2016. While I have always been fortunate with how AirPods would feel in my ears, I had some issues with the new AirPods Pro 3. Even though I'd used the medium tips with the Pro 2, the large ones are better suited for me with Pro 3. Not only did it take me a while to realize that, but for a few weeks, the discomfort that many users have experienced was also real for me. In the current generation, Apple used a different foam ear tip that should adjust to the user's ears more naturally — but the first few days of use were still not pleasant.
I've always been an advocate for customers having different AirPods depending on what they are doing, but I know it's impractical to just keep buying all models if you're not a tech journalist like myself. Still, I can guarantee there's nothing more comfortable than a regular pair of AirPods during a voice or video call, as they're so light that it barely feels like you have them in your ears. The Pro lineup, on the other hand, is great for removing background noise, and the Pro 3 is especially useful for workouts thanks to the heart rate sensor. Finally, the AirPods Max are the go-to model for long trips and ultimate ANC support.
If you want an older set of AirPods in 2026, follow these tips
If AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, or AirPods Max 2 aren't for your taste, there are some things you should keep in mind. For the regular models, AirPods 3 are still great earbuds, despite still featuring a Lightning port and missing the fancy functions introduced recently, like Live Translation. Still, they have six hours of battery life with up to a total of 30 hours of listening time, and have been really comfortable to use. I wouldn't recommend the previous models, as their battery life won't be as good and lack force touch gestures.
The AirPods Pro 2 are still a solid deal in 2026, especially if you don't care about heart rate monitoring. Apple continues to use the same audio chip on the newer generation. To be honest, the Pro 2 are more comfortable and still guarantee great sound quality while letting you save up to $80.
Last but not least, if you're still in the market for AirPods Max, the USB-C version released in late 2024 is still a solid option. It features the same colors as the current AirPods Max 2, and the improvements on the newer model are basically tied to the new H2 chip, like Live Translation, better ANC and Transparency modes. However, I would tell you to wait until Apple actually releases an all-new AirPods Max instead of paying more than $500 for these overpriced headphones.