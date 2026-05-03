This $10 Gadget On Amazon Adds 4 More USB Ports To Your Laptop

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Laptops are the unsung workhorses of modern society. You can use them to finish important business proposals while commuting, and gaming laptops let you take your games on the go. However, even the best laptops can only support so many USB gadgets — even fewer if you're using a notebook. Unless you purchase a device like the Acer USB Hub.

The Acer USB Hub lets you wire multiple USB devices through a single slot in your PC. This hub supports up to four gadgets, so you can plug in a keyboard, mouse, Bluetooth adapters, and even flash drives and hard drives, so long as their cables end in a USB Type-A port. And since the USB hub's slots and central cord all utilize USB 3.0 technology, they support data transfers of up to 5 Gbps.

Normally, the Acer USB Hub retails for $15, but you can currently buy it for $10 through Amazon. Just make sure you're purchasing the model with a 2-foot connection cable that ends in a USB Type-A port; the 0.7-foot version is priced at $15.99, whereas the hub with a 4-foot cable sells for $23.99. Acer also sells versions with a USB Type-C cable, which retail for $17.99, $15.99, and $21.99, respectively.