9 Strange Gadgets That Actually Have A Daily Use

Never underestimate the effect of a warm cup of Joe on someone's day. For many people, the start of their day can be ruined if their first cup of coffee comes in at room temperature. If you're one of these people, then check out the Ember Mug 2. It comes with a smart coaster that must be plugged in, then both charges the mug and keeps its contents hot. Even if you take it off the warmer, a 10-ounce mug, which costs $84.47, will keep your beverage warm for 90 minutes. The $149.95 14-ounce mug does the same but has a slightly reduced battery capacity of 80 minutes. If you prefer espressos, then you'll be glad to know that Ember also offers a 6-ounce handleless mug.

It's clear enough that Ember is serious about keeping your tea or coffee warm, and this is hammered in by their proprietary app. Not only is it easy to set up, but it has presets for almost every hot beverage you can think of. If you're drinking a latte, cappuccino, or any other milk-based drink, then the heating is adjusted accordingly so that the milk doesn't get scalded. Meanwhile, if you're steeping tea, there's a handy timer and recommendations on how long you should steep various kinds of teas. On top of this, the app provides you with recipes you can make using the Ember Mug 2, while also syncing with Apple Health if you don't want to go overboard and exceed your daily caffeine limits. Finally, you can choose which color you want projected on the mug's LED, rounding off its suite of customizations. If you're seeking out smart gadgets to transform your home office, the Ember Mug 2 is an option you should consider.