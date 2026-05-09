9 Strange Gadgets That Actually Have A Daily Use
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The ever-growing need for regular appliances to become smart and technologically augmented has pervaded our daily lives. Smart lights, locks, TVs, watches, thermostats, cameras, speakers, and switches are just a few of the many, many essential smart home gadgets that companies have developed to make our lives easier. In fact, some people may argue that we've gone a bit too far in this department, to the point where our daily routines are so heavily reliant on tech that we've started making gadgets that are a bit too strange and not worth the hassle of setting up.
This may also be your first thought once you take a gander at all the gadgets we've listed out here. It's very possible that you haven't even heard of these unusual gadgets, and you probably can't even imagine using these products on a daily basis. However, once you get past an admittedly strange first impression, you'll soon find out that these gadgets are far more useful than you initially give them credit for. Who knows ... maybe one of these products will actually be the solution to a recurring problem you've been facing all this time!
heat it classic
Bug bites are always annoying to deal with, and this problem is exacerbated greatly if you live in areas where mosquitoes, ants, or any other pesky insect loves to chomp your skin all the time. Ointments and creams are what come to mind here ... but what if you carried a portable gadget that plugged into your smartphone to give you some much-needed pain relief instead? This is precisely what the heat it classic offers, using a form of local hyperthermia (heating) and letting you choose between multiple types of treatments to reduce itching and swelling if you were bitten by a particularly nasty bug.
This solution works in two ways — firstly, it can denature any insect saliva and mitigate your immune response to reduce itching and redness. Along with this, the heating sensation will distract your sensory nerves and make this bite feel less irritating. The gadget is also very customizable. You can switch between multiple modes for adults and children, with the heat it app also taking into account people with sensitive skin. Once you choose a duration between four and nine seconds, place this gadget on your bitten skin and feel instant pain relief. If $29.95 for this product doesn't seem justifiable, then you'll be glad to know that the heat it classic provides a 100-day trial period where you can return it if it doesn't win you over during this time.
WaterH BOOST Smart Water Bottle
Is hydration key to a healthy lifestyle? Absolutely. Do you think that a smart water bottle is required to stay hydrated throughout the day? Well ... that depends. If you're disciplined about drinking an adequate amount of water every day, then perhaps not. However, some people genuinely struggle with remembering to drink water daily, which can have negative health repercussions further down the line. If you happen to fall into this category, then check out the WaterH BOOST Smart Water Bottle. For $54.99, you'll get your hands on a great water bottle that connects with the WaterH app and analyzes your personal details to decide how much water you need to drink daily. It has a capacity of 32 ounces (almost a liter), so make sure to fill it regularly to meet your target.
An LED ring around the top of the bottle will light up when it's time for you to drink water, and a nifty LCD display — yes, really — will show you a percentage value of how close you are to hitting your daily water intake goal. Reaching it causes a tiny fireworks display to appear on the LCD to congratulate you. One area where this bottle excels is battery life, letting you use it for around a month on a full charge. It's an insulated bottle that maintains water temperature, ensuring your post-workout cooldown period isn't ruined by lukewarm water. This bottle also has an IPX7 waterproof certification to prevent any harm if water spills on the outside, which is bound to happen regularly, and it's also dishwasher-safe and rust-resistant.
MOES Fingerbot Plus
Smart switches have become quite popular, with people loving the idea of automating simple household appliances and turning them on or off without having to manually press a button. It may sound lazy, but programming your switch to turn on any lights after the sun sets or shut off any appliances automatically to save power is far more useful than you'd expect. However, if you're a bit late to the smart home party, then don't make the common mistake of trying to upgrade your smart home by replacing all your switches in one go. Instead, why not get a smart, remote-enabled gadget that presses switches for you? It sounds odd, but the MOES Fingerbot Plus is pretty useful for people who want to place a portable switch-flicker wherever they want to control almost anything with an on-off mechanism — traditional light switch, alarm clock, older appliances, etc.
It can be yours for $29.99 and lets you operate switches efficiently, with the add-on sticker that comes with the product securing it to a surface and ensuring that your latest smart appliance remains safe and secure. You can set up schedules to turn switches off and on, or connect it to your smart home hub and use voice commands to operate it, instead. The ease of installation and reliable functionality make the MOES Fingerbot Plus a fun gadget that can add more efficiency — and laughs — to your daily life ... as odd as it may seem at first.
Chunace Toilet Bowl Night Light Motion Sensor
Ever stumbled into the toilet in the dead of night when you're tired and can't find the light switch? It's not a particularly frequent problem, but people who don't want to face any illumination-related frustrations in the washroom will find the Chunace Toilet Bowl Night Light Motion Sensor to be a weirdly useful accessory. Sure, the product can be given as a funny gift, but it genuinely serves a practical purpose and guarantees that a pub crawl won't end with you scrambling to find the light switch during a toilet emergency. It can also be useful for potty-training kids who need some visual stimulation to learn this act.
With sixteen colors and five levels of brightness, you can customize this light however you wish. After installing three AA batteries, you won't have to worry about switching out to new ones for almost an entire year. It also helps that this smart toilet light has been crafted with great care to ensure proper hygiene and bathroom convenience. The light's controls are placed on the outside to prevent any possible ickiness when changing settings. The ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) plastic used to build this light is hardy and means that you won't have to worry about the device breaking out of nowhere. All of this is pretty neat and can be yours for $9.99.
Ember Mug 2
Never underestimate the effect of a warm cup of Joe on someone's day. For many people, the start of their day can be ruined if their first cup of coffee comes in at room temperature. If you're one of these people, then check out the Ember Mug 2. It comes with a smart coaster that must be plugged in, then both charges the mug and keeps its contents hot. Even if you take it off the warmer, a 10-ounce mug, which costs $84.47, will keep your beverage warm for 90 minutes. The $149.95 14-ounce mug does the same but has a slightly reduced battery capacity of 80 minutes. If you prefer espressos, then you'll be glad to know that Ember also offers a 6-ounce handleless mug.
It's clear enough that Ember is serious about keeping your tea or coffee warm, and this is hammered in by their proprietary app. Not only is it easy to set up, but it has presets for almost every hot beverage you can think of. If you're drinking a latte, cappuccino, or any other milk-based drink, then the heating is adjusted accordingly so that the milk doesn't get scalded. Meanwhile, if you're steeping tea, there's a handy timer and recommendations on how long you should steep various kinds of teas. On top of this, the app provides you with recipes you can make using the Ember Mug 2, while also syncing with Apple Health if you don't want to go overboard and exceed your daily caffeine limits. Finally, you can choose which color you want projected on the mug's LED, rounding off its suite of customizations. If you're seeking out smart gadgets to transform your home office, the Ember Mug 2 is an option you should consider.
Yonktoo Mouse Jiggler
Before we get into why this product is useful, let us acknowledge the existence of mouse jiggling programs. Sure, it's a simple way to make it seem like you're active on the screen, but those programs leave digital trails that might be detectable — not always ideal. In that case, a physical product that accomplishes this feat may be far more efficient and surreptitious. This is where the Yonktoo Mouse Jiggler comes into the picture.
For $14.99, this accessory is perfect for remote workers or gamers who need to keep their screens active over an extended period of time. Depending on your exact needs and environment, this mouse jiggler can be very useful and make it seem like you're at your desk when you're actually away from the keyboard. All you need to do is plug this cool gadget into one of your PC's USB ports or a wall outlet, and it'll start working as intended. You can also use this jiggler to prevent your system from going to sleep, though tweaking your computer's power settings is a far easier way to accomplish that task.
Mindsight Timed Lock Box
With smartphones taking over our lives, people have slowly come to realize just how much screen time they accumulate every day. The hours just fly by as you browse Instagram or go into a Wikipedia rabbit hole you can't pull yourself out of. If this turns into a real problem, and you're wasting hours every day browsing your phone instead of being productive, maybe it's time to manage your digital cravings properly and get the Mindsight Timed Lock Box.
Spending $39.95 for this product — or $49.95 if you go for the Plus variant — may seem a bit extra ... but maybe something extra is precisely what you need to inculcate some discipline. Simply pop your phone into this lock box, choose a time between a single minute and 30 days, and select Standard Mode. This locks the box, and the only way to open it is by inputting an unlock code. If you happen to be the only person at home and find it easy to open this box whenever you need your smartphone fix, go a step further and use Fortress Mode. Once you set a timer and close the box, there's no opening it until said timer goes down to zero. Of course, if you just want to use this product as a regular lockbox with no timer, then just select Lockbox Only.
This product isn't restricted to locking up just your phone. Find yourself gravitating towards a video game you're obsessed with all the time? Pop your controller in this box and shut it. Vaping going a bit too overboard? Off it goes into the box! You can even pop your snacks in it and lock the box if your cravings are reaching unhealthy levels.
Clocky
This one is for the heavy sleepers who either come to the office late every day or start their day late in the afternoon all the time. With Clocky, you'll take a substantial step toward eliminating this problem of oversleeping for $28.49. This hilarious clock is equipped with a set of wheels, helping it zoom all around your room when the alarm starts ringing. On top of this, it even jumps around, adding to the chaos and making it clear that you're either going to get up and turn off this alarm, or try — and fail — to ignore this nuisance of an alarm clock as you force yourself to go back to sleep. As annoying as this may sound, this is precisely what will help chronic oversleepers get over this bad habit.
Don't worry about keeping this alarm clock on an elevated surface, since it's built to handle drops from up to three feet. In case the constant beep-booping, the disabled snooze option, and the constant running away are a bit too grating, you can change the settings to take care of the latter two issues. Clocky can be set up to go to snooze once, and the wheels can be disabled to turn this into more of a regular alarm clock (though what fun would that be?).
ChopSabers
Sticky rice, noodles, ramen, and other such dishes are understandably beloved by many, and people who are particularly inclined towards Asian food love using chopsticks instead of standard cutlery to eat these meals. Now, if you're a daily chopstick user and want to inject a bit of nerdiness into your lunches or dinners, why not get a pair of ChopSabers? It's a hilarious, strange gadget that is inherently very simple. It's a pair of chopsticks with LED lights that add some pizzazz to the simple act of eating food.
You can grab this product in multiple colors, setting you back anywhere between $11.97 and $13.97. However, if choosing a particular color is too hard, why not get a pair of 8-in-1 ChopSabers that let you switch between multiple colors for your meals? The product ships with three LR41 camera batteries in the box, so you can start chomping down on your favorite dish the moment you get your hands on your brand new ChopSabers. It doesn't matter if you're an Asian food enthusiast or a "Star Wars" fan — this novelty product will definitely be entertaining to use, no matter how strange it may seem.