5 Weird 3D Printer Projects You'll Actually Use A Lot
Sick of printing out tugboats and articulated dragons? Chances are that people usually buy a 3D printer for constructive purposes that are useful around the home, but that can get boring. How about finding free 3D printing projects and models that are weird but also useful? Don't fall into the hobbyist trap of buying new gear just to let it collect dust; it's time to stop treating your 3D printer like a toy and start using it as a personal factory for items that actually improve your daily life. These projects will look strange on a build plate, but they'll earn their keep as weird yet useful household gadgets your family can't live without.
When shifting your mindset to functional 3D printing, that dull workspace clutter turns into a custom engineering hub. Anything from making a tool to help pour medicinal drinks to an odd way to hang up coats in the hallway has been thought of by the maker community already (probably). These projects are too niche for mass manufacturing, but they're perfect for your 3D printer since they're also simple, unlike some 3D printer projects for your Raspberry Pi. In fact, the projects below don't need a lot of filament, so experimenting with these must-have weird 3D printing projects isn't going to cost much money or time either.
Reaching wall hands
For horror fans, the Reaching Wall Hands by F0R63 turns hallways into a functional hellscape and can be far more useful than basic Halloween decor. The original design is made for a hollow print for display, but printing these as solid objects or with a high infill turns these demonic hands into "handy" coat hangers. Set your slicer to at least 80% infill and use a durable material like PETG filament to make sure the outstretched fingers can support anything from a cardigan to a heavy winter jacket without snapping. Giving the hands added density turns these flimsy Halloween decorations into sturdy pieces of home hardware while joining the ranks of obscure 3D printing projects.
Mounting is the most important part of this project for continuous daily use. Skip the standard push-pin cutouts provided in the original file and punch a mounting hole near the back of each model when slicing to secure the hands to a solid wall using heavy-duty screws. For those who would rather not drill into drywall, use an extremely strong construction adhesive to bond the flat base to a mounting board or directly onto a clean, flat surface. Personally, we'd do both and print these using a fine detail setting at 90% infill.
Fortisip pouring stand
3D printing a stand to pour a drink sounds like a waste of filament, but for thick medical drinks like Fortisip, the Fortisip pouring stand by iborg is a time saver and headache reliever rolled into one handy product. Some people can't get the necessary nutrition and calories from food alone, which is why drinks like this exist, and they're super thick. Holding a bottle for a few minutes at a time can become exhausting and messy. This strange-looking stand uses gravity to solve the problem by resting the bottle at a perfect angle to drain into a glass without manual effort.
Makers should print the cradle with 40% gyroid infil to make sure it handles the weight of a full bottle for hundreds of uses. The designer recommends using a 0.2 layer height and keeping the arms parallel to the heat bed during printing to maximize structural strength. This orientation prevents the layers from delaminating when the weight of the bottle pulls on the cradle. It's a weird, niche tool with a bullseye to help line up a glass, but it eliminates a significant physical barrier for those who might struggle to make these thick drinks drinkable. This project proves that a bit of plastic can give people in need independence, which is well worth it in our book.
Cat key hook
The Cat key hook from aarruti adds a touch of strange customization to a printer's home while staying organized. This project hides a small cat inside a box. When hanging keys on the tail hook, the weight triggers a level that pops the cat's head out of the top. Everyone loses their keys, so making key storage fun and memorable could give some a chance against those infamous gadget goblins hiding everything. It's a simple mechanical link that turns a boring wall hook into a weird little gadget people will actually want to use every time they walk through the door.
For smooth movement, use PLA filament with a 0.28 resolution or lower. The creator suggests using a 20% infil to keep the moving parts lightweight enough for the spring-back action to work. Assembly takes a little bit of work due to clipping the tail into the internal lever, then the head into the cover, before sliding everything into the box at a specific angle. If the mechanism feels crunchy at first, just cycle the hook a few times and don't panic. Doing this a few dozen times wears down any print lines or artifacts and breaks in the plastic, or simply inspect the parts after printing and lightly sand them for smooth surfaces.
Toothpaste squeezer
The Universal Toothpaste Squeezer is possibly the most useful gadget someone could have in their home. Most people waste around 10% of their toothpaste and expensive creams because they can't get the last bit out of the tube. Who can afford so much waste in this economy? This winding key squeezer by Deviator2x slides onto the end of the tube and rolls up tight, which forces every bit of toothpaste out by applying mechanical pressure that human fingers can't match. It's great for toothpaste tubes, medical ointments, cosmetics, and even oil paints.
It's a simple tool that makes sure the family is getting their money's worth. This is one of the fastest and most functional prints someone can make, usually printing from start to finish in around 30 minutes, depending on slicer quality settings. There's no need for supports, and it can be made using PLA or PETG filament. This project literally pays for itself after a few months. It's also small enough to keep in a travel bag for emergency vacation or business scenarios, too.
Sponge drainer
Wet sponges sitting at the bottom of the kitchen sink are a breeding ground for bacteria and questionable odors, so Badger_Design is trying to solve the issue with the Sponge Drainer. It hangs on the outer edge of the kitchen sink and has a simple, high-airflow design. This odd 3D printer project features rectangular holes at the bottom and around the front and sides to promote air drying and drainage between uses. By keeping the sponge off a flat solid surface and elevating it to the top of the sink for airflow, makers will notice the kitchen sink area smelling better, sponges lasting for longer, and better hygiene.
This model needs to be printed with PETG instead of standard PLA, as the latter is porous and biodegradable, meaning it can warp or rot when exposed to constant moisture and heat. PETG is far more water-resistant and chemically stable, making it easier to clean. The print itself is easy to do and doesn't require complex supports, meaning makers can get this printed and on the kitchen sink in an hour. It's a practical upgrade for a few cents of filament, proving that sometimes the simplest and weirdest ideas are the most useful.