9 Obscure 3D Printing Sites You Need To Check Out

3D printing has grown from a niche and obscure hobby for people who also like to build their 3D printers from scratch in a basement, to a multi-billion-dollar industry. You can order a cheap 3D printer that's user-friendly and reliable and doesn't require a degree in engineering to operate. In other words, 3D printing is pretty mainstream, and anyone can get into it.

However, the actual printer is only part of the equation. Without models to print, it's just an overpriced paperweight. There are numerous sites for free 3D printing projects like Cults, Thingiverse, and Printables, but if you've been printing for a while, then you've already explored those extensively.

The good news is that there are many smaller, less well-known sites where you can find 3D models. Thanks to a narrower focus, they often have more impressive models or some interesting ideas that you won't see elsewhere. We've dug up some of the best obscure 3D printing sites frequented by those in the know, and now you'll know about them too.