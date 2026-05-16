What Makes The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Different?

The Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition are two models that look exactly the same but function a bit differently under the hood. Both come in the same dimensions, but the Signature Edition is slightly heavier, by 0.1 ounce. They both feature the same seven-inch glare-free color screen, with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) in black and white and 150 ppi in color. However, what makes the Signature Edition's display different is the integrated sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the front light depending on the ambient lighting. The basic Colorsoft, on the other hand, needs manual adjustment.

Like any other Kindle, both devices have storage built in, but the difference in capacity is massive. While the Colorsoft includes 16 gigabytes (GB) of storage, the Signature Edition offers twice as much, at 32 gigabytes. Battery life is similar with either Kindle model, usually lasting for as long as eight weeks on a single charge, if you read 30 minutes a day with airplane mode on and the light setting at level 13. Once drained, both Kindles take under 2.5 hours to charge with a 9-watt USB charger. The Signature Edition also offers wireless charging, though. You can simply place it in the Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock and leave it for 2.5 hours until it fully charges, something you can't do with the basic Colorsoft.

If you like reading by the pool or in your bathtub, the Kindle Colorsoft is no different from the Colorsoft Signature Edition. They're both rated at IPX8, meaning they're waterproof and can be submerged in fresh water up to 6.5 feet (two meters) deep for an hour without running into issues — not that you should be reading underwater!