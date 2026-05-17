5 Popular Apps That Are Actually From China

China seems to be everywhere nowadays. Whether it's making synthetic diamonds more durable than real ones or being the first country to experiment with network speeds 10 times faster than 5G, you've likely seen China dominating news headlines globally.

One other area where Chinese companies dominate is the mobile phone app market. Whether it's on the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS, users have access to millions of apps on their phones. Apps like Weibo, WeChat, and BiliBili are quite popular in China, but there are plenty of Chinese apps that are loved by users globally. Of the eight most downloaded apps worldwide in 2025, three of them had Chinese companies behind them. This domination was even bigger before AI became popular, as in 2023, four of the five most downloaded apps in the U.S. were Chinese.

These are apps that practically everyone has at least heard of, but may not know were originally Chinese. These include some of the most widely used online shopping platforms in the U.S., popular video-editing programs for phones, and of course, a certain app that pretty much birthed short-form content.