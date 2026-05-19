3 Reasons Why Beats Headphones Aren't The Go-To For Audio Anymore

In the early 2010s, Beats headphones were a phenomenom. Every cool kid had a pair of Beats Solo, Beats Studio, or the very expensive Beats Pro. The headphones company was the only one that could have a ridiculous number of celebrities wearing its products.

NPD data reveals that Beats was responsible for 64% of the premium US headphone market in 2012. Nine years later, in 2021, a survey revealed that the brand's overall market share in the U.S., not just among premium competitors, was 15%. By mid 2025, Apple, which owns Beats, represented 23% of the U.S. market share, which includes all of its AirPods and Beats sales. That said, Beats went from one of the biggest players in the market to part of Apple's revenues in a big AirPods sea. This market loss happens while Beats has its best lineup to date.

Even though the brand was very popular in the early 2010s, it actually offered poorly-made headphones with over-the-top bass. I remember buying Beats Solo headphones back in 2012, and the product just fell apart over the years: The ear cushions got destroyed, the rubber came off the headband, and the set was just impractical to use after a while — and I'm not alone with this experience. However, how can a company that improved so much in the past few years — and is now under the tech giant that Apple is — go from the most popular brand to underdog? Here's what happened.