4 Best Buy Phone Deals Actually Worth Buying
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Mobile phones can be expensive purchases, especially if you're aiming for high-end iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S series, and other premium offerings from major smartphone companies. Such flagship devices can easily cost upwards of $1,000; however, as a buyer, you don't have to pay full price. You can save some cash on the retail price by simply having the patience to wait for discounts. Right now, if you want to upgrade your phone, you should definitely check out Best Buy, as the site is running a special sale on a variety of smartphones.
While Best Buy offers great deals on electronic devices, browsing several pages on the site and finding items on sale can be a hassle. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a new smartphone at this moment, you don't have to go through any of that, as we've scoured through the site to dig up the best phone deals. We've selected these Best Buy phone deals based on the discounts offered, and our selection includes phones from brands like Motorola, Google, and Samsung. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
The 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra launched at $1,300 when it hit the shelves last year. However, if you hurry up and get it from Best Buy at this moment, you can buy it for just $700. That deal knocks $600 off the MSRP, which is nearly a 46% discount. This deal applies to the unlocked version of the phone, but if you can opt for a Verizon or AT&T carrier-locked phone, Best Buy will knock an additional $100 off the Razr Ultra, which brings the price down to $600. The latter deal saves you more than half the MSRP, which is amazing if you don't mind a carrier-locked phone. Besides, Verizon and AT&T are some of the most reliable phone carriers in the U.S., according to users.
This phone comes with 16 GB of memory, 512 GB of onboard storage, a 50 MP selfie camera, and a dual rear camera setup made up of a 50 MP wide and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. The phone has a 7-inch main screen on the inside, which uses an LTPO AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The secondary external display measures 4 inches and uses the same display technology with a similar refresh rate, but doesn't fold and only offers 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The entire system is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery that can charge at 68 W (wired) or 30 W (wireless).
Samsung Galaxy S26
Another phone that has a deal worth checking out at Best Buy is the Samsung Galaxy S26. It launched at $900 for the 256 GB model and $1,100 for the 512 GB model, but Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on both, bringing the price down to $800 and $1,000, respectively. The discount applies to the Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White variants of the Galaxy S26, so you aren't limited to a single color choice. Similar to the Razr Ultra, you can get a further $100 discount on the Galaxy S26 if you opt for a Verizon or AT&T carrier-locked model.
In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S26, this phone impressed us with its capable performance, great cameras, and good battery life. Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with 12 GB of memory. It has a single 12 MP wide selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The 6.3-inch display uses LTPO AMOLED technology and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Powering the Galaxy S26 is a 4,300 mAh battery that can charge at up to 25 W via USB-C or wirelessly at 15 W.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Unlike some other phones on this list, which were launched in 2025, Samsung launched its Galaxy S26 Ultra in February this year. If you missed the pre-order deals that Samsung was running on the S26 Ultra before the device hit the shelves, you have a chance to get the phone at a discounted price at Best Buy. Currently, the site is offering a $200 discount on the 256 GB and 512 GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White. The 1 TB variant also gets the same discount, but it's only available in Black as of this writing. With the discount, you can buy the 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB variants of the S26 Ultra at $1,100, $1,300, and $1,600, respectively.
It's not a huge discount, but you can get up to an additional $600 if you trade in a similar device. Like other Best Buy phone deals, you get a $100 extra discount if you go for a carrier-locked model. This phone features a 6.9-inch 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with 1440p resolution, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12 GB of memory (or 16 GB if you get the 1 TB model), a 12 MP selfie camera, and a quad-camera setup on the rear. It also has Samsung's enviable Privacy Display feature that can hide the contents of your screen while in public spaces.
Google Pixel 10
Another Best Buy phone deal worth grabbing is the discount on the Pixel 10. Best Buy is currently selling the base Google Pixel 10 for $200 less than the MSRP. So instead of $799, you only have to spend $599 on the device. Additionally, if you have a device that you can trade in, you can get an additional discount of up to $300, which brings the price to $299. That means you can potentially save up to $500 on a new Pixel 10. The model on offer ships with 128 GB of storage, and you can choose between Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. Under the hood is a Google Tensor G5 processor paired with 12 GB of memory, and the entire system is powered by a 4,970 mAh battery.
The Pixel 10 supports wireless and wired charging at 15 W and 30 W, respectively. It comes with a 6.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone launched with Android 16 onboard, and Google promises to update the device with up to seven major OS versions. For taking pictures, you get a 10.5 MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera, a 10.8 MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide lens.
How we selected these Best Buy phone deals
Best Buy has lots of deals on different smartphone models live on its website as of this writing. To compile this list of discounted phones at Best Buy that are worth buying, we scoured the site for deals on brand-new phones that had a 30 percent discount or at least $100 off. Additionally, we tried to keep the list of recommendations balanced to ensure there's a good mix of flagship and mid-range devices. Deals on e-commerce sites are usually dynamic, so the earlier you jump on these deals, the better, as they might not be up for long.