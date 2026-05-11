4 Best Buy Phone Deals Actually Worth Buying

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Mobile phones can be expensive purchases, especially if you're aiming for high-end iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S series, and other premium offerings from major smartphone companies. Such flagship devices can easily cost upwards of $1,000; however, as a buyer, you don't have to pay full price. You can save some cash on the retail price by simply having the patience to wait for discounts. Right now, if you want to upgrade your phone, you should definitely check out Best Buy, as the site is running a special sale on a variety of smartphones.

While Best Buy offers great deals on electronic devices, browsing several pages on the site and finding items on sale can be a hassle. Thankfully, if you're in the market for a new smartphone at this moment, you don't have to go through any of that, as we've scoured through the site to dig up the best phone deals. We've selected these Best Buy phone deals based on the discounts offered, and our selection includes phones from brands like Motorola, Google, and Samsung. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.