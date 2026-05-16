Micro RGB Vs. Micro-LED: What's The Difference Between These TV Panels?

The Micro RGB panels, currently used in select televisions from Hisense, Samsung, and TCL, are, as mentioned, an evolution of Mini-LED technology. Instead of the blue or white LEDs used in conventional Mini-LED TVs, the Micro RGB panels use red, green, and blue LEDs. As a result, they don't need color filters or quantum dots to convert the white or blue light coming from the backlight into RGB colors to make up the visuals you see on the screen. They are simply using the colors coming from the RGB LEDs. This not only produces purer colors (as there is no secondary filtration involved) but also brighter ones, significantly enhancing a Micro RGB TV's color volume, gamut, and HDR performance.

Like regular Mini-LED TVs, the Micro RGB TVs rely on local dimming to improve contrast, as there aren't enough LEDs to deliver pixel-level dimming, something you get in the OLED TVs and actual Micro-LED TVs. This means that the number of dimming zones and the quality of the dimming algorithm can govern the level of contrast. There is also the issue of potential light bleed, when light from lit LEDs bleeds into neighboring pixels that are supposed to be dark.

The expert reviews of the TVs featuring Micro RGB panels have largely been positive, praising color performance and high brightness. However, these TVs are plagued by some of the same issues as the regular Mini-LED TVs, including poor off-axis viewing and some blooming. The good thing is that although the first Micro RGB TVs were really expensive, it hasn't taken long for the prices to come down, with Samsung selling its 55-inch Micro RGB R85H TV for only $1,600. Hopefully, as the Micro RGB technology matures, it will get even better and cheaper.