You Can Still Watch 3D Movies At Home, Just Not On A TV

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Home theater fads come and go, leaving many of us riddled with junk drawers and closets packed to the brim with antiquated gear. While the days of plasma TVs are far behind us, there's one picture feature that has completely vanished: 3D. Back in the 2010s, there were a ton of 3D-capable TVs on the market, and most of these sets even included one or several pairs of 3D glasses.

But as we got into the back half of the decade, manufacturers began focusing less on three-dimensional immersion and more on pushing the envelope in overall picture quality. This paved the way for some of the best smart TVs on the market, but it also spelled the end of an era for those who loved the frills of 3D cinema. Not all hope is lost, as you can still enjoy 3D media today: you just need to invest in a 3D projector, a 3D Blu-ray player, and a compatible set of 3D glasses.

Projectors are common, but not all of them have lenses that can project a 3D image. You'll need to pay extra-close attention to specs and features. Be on the lookout for "3D-ready" labels, and be ready to dig deeper than whatever surface-level features are advertised. The same goes for Blu-ray players, especially since "4K UHD" doesn't automatically translate to "3D-ready." That might also mean you'll end up ordering a used or refurbished player from a third-party site like eBay.