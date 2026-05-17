5 Handheld Gadgets You Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea

While Ikea started out as a furniture store and became well-known, it shouldn't be surprising that it branched out into home electronics. After all, smart homes are booming, and homeowners are continuously adding all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to their living space in the name of comfort and convenience.

By now, there are dozens of electronics you can buy at Ikea that could solve home problems you probably didn't know you had. For instance, you have the Pilskott LED Floor Lamp, which illuminates the space without taking up too much floor space. You can also get the Symfonisk Picture Frame with Wi-Fi Speaker, designed to add a touch of visual style and ambient sound to the room.

Of course, not every electronic gizmo has to be huge. Ikea offers a huge range of smaller, handheld gadgets, too, that will make your life that much easier, all from the palm of your hand.