5 Handheld Gadgets You Didn't Know You Could Buy At Ikea
While Ikea started out as a furniture store and became well-known, it shouldn't be surprising that it branched out into home electronics. After all, smart homes are booming, and homeowners are continuously adding all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to their living space in the name of comfort and convenience.
By now, there are dozens of electronics you can buy at Ikea that could solve home problems you probably didn't know you had. For instance, you have the Pilskott LED Floor Lamp, which illuminates the space without taking up too much floor space. You can also get the Symfonisk Picture Frame with Wi-Fi Speaker, designed to add a touch of visual style and ambient sound to the room.
Of course, not every electronic gizmo has to be huge. Ikea offers a huge range of smaller, handheld gadgets, too, that will make your life that much easier, all from the palm of your hand.
Bilresa Remote Control Scroll Wheel
Controlling the lights from a wall switch is so last season. If you'd rather stay cozy on the couch but need to turn off the light, you'll want a smart remote control like Ikea's Bilresa Remote Control Scroll Wheel. This small remote can be used either handheld or attached to a wall or cabinet with magnets.
Despite its compact size, its available controls go beyond simply turning the light on or off. When connected to smart lights, the remote control lets you switch to the next color with a double press, switch to the previous color with a triple press, and dim the light by scrolling left or right. When paired with speakers, the remote becomes a media controller instead. Do a single press to play or pause, double press to skip to the next song, and triple press to return to the previous song. The scroll wheel, on the other hand, will adjust the volume. When used with smart plugs, the remote control acts as a basic power on/off switch.
The Bilresa can support up to three groups of 10 devices. Each device in the group will turn on or off with a single press. This then allows you to create preset scenes in your home. Compatibility-wise, the remote is built on the open standard Matter, so it isn't exclusive to the Ikea smart home system. In fact, you're free to connect the Bilresa to your existing systems from Google, Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and even Homey.
Tofsmygga Smart Outdoor Plug
Converting your living space into a smart home doesn't have to stop with your indoor devices. You can actually make the gadgets outside your home smart too. All you need is a smart outdoor plug like Ikea's Tofsmygga Matter Smart Outdoor Plug.
This smart plug is portable enough to bring and set up anywhere, but it's designed to withstand the elements. With the lid closed, the Tofsmygga is rated at IP65, meaning it's completely dust-proof and can tolerate water jets from any direction. Besides water and dust, the smart plug can work in the heat, too. If the ambient temperature gets too hot (above 104°F), it will simply shut off until the temperature cools down.
As with any other smart plug, you can freely control the Tofsmygga remotely. You can use a dedicated Ikea remote from a distance, pair the plug with a motion sensor for a more automatic approach, or connect it to any Matter-enabled smart hub to set schedules. The plug features two outlets, each with a separate on/off button, and can handle a max output power of 1800W (15A). This works perfectly well for all the clever ways you'll use smart plugs outdoors, such as powering your outdoor lights or garden equipment. To keep your usage in check, the Tofysmygga includes a power-monitoring feature so you'll know how much electricity your devices consume and what changes you need to make to save energy and money.
Kallsup Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Playing Spotify from your phone is nice, but why put unnecessary strain on your phone's speakers when you can use a portable Bluetooth speaker instead? One option available at Ikea is the Kallsup Portable Speaker, a rechargeable, 3W USB-C Bluetooth speaker that fits right in your palm. On a single charge, the speaker can last for roughly nine hours of playtime at 50% volume.
The Kallsup only has two buttons. One is for Bluetooth pairing — just press it to turn pairing on or off. The other button is for media control. Press it once to play or pause the music, twice to move to the next track, and thrice to go back to the previous track. The media button is also designed for activating multi-speaker mode on other Kallsup speakers. When you long-press on it, the other speakers automatically sync with the original speaker connected to your phone.
Unfortunately, you can't adjust the volume from the speaker itself. You'd have to use the player on your phone to do so. The Kallsup doesn't work with Spotify Tap or have stereo mode, but these features are a welcome compromise when you consider it's only $10.
Vastmarke Wireless Charger
Wireless chargers are convenient not only because you won't have to deal with tangled charging cables but also because you can still use other gadgets connected to your phone's USB port. You can keep listening via your USB-C headphones or leave a USB mouse connected, all while you're charging your device. Some wireless chargers can be bulky, though, so if you're after portability, you might like the Vastmarke Wireless Charger from Ikea. This model measures a mere 2" by 1", small enough to throw in your pocket or bag and carry anywhere.
Like other wireless chargers, Vastmarke includes a built-in charging cable. It's 47" long, but for convenience, you can easily wrap it around the donut-shaped silicon to keep it out of the way. This silicon donut also turns into a phone grip when you fold it out, making it easier to hold your phone while charging.
The wireless charger supports Quick Charge 2.0 and Power Delivery 3.0, and you can use it with any Qi-certified phone. Its maximum output depends on what type of adapter you use. With a PD 9.0/2.2A 20W brick, you get up to 15W. If your adapter is under 8.5W, the wireless charger can only output up to 5W. The Vastmarke also doesn't come with a power adapter in the box, so make sure you have at least a 20W USB-C fast charger to get the most out of it.
Alpstuga Air Quality Sensor
If you're having trouble with seasonal allergies, it's worth checking your home's air quality. The Alpstuga Air Quality Sensor from Ikea can help with that, without being an eyesore in your living space. This pint-sized air sensor seamlessly blends into the room and lets you quickly move it to where you need to monitor air conditions the most — for instance, in the kitchen while you're cooking.
It may be small, but the Alpstuga tells you a whole lot about the room's air quality. It checks the level of PM2.5 particles, carbon dioxide (CO2), relative humidity, and temperature. Then, your chosen data is shown on the display. You can cycle through the data by pressing the button on top of the sensor. If CO2 and PM2.5 levels exceed safe limits (over 1,000 ppm for CO2 and 15 micrograms per cubic meter), you'll see a warning LED indicator on the sensor. That's the time you need to turn on an air purifier. For a more automated setup, you can pair the Alpstuga with an air purifier via the Ikea smart home system or another Matter-enabled system. As soon as it detects poor air quality, it can start up the air purifier.
Other than an air quality sensor, the Alpstuga doubles as a digital clock, too. You can leave it as a digital clock on your bedside table while you view the air quality data right in your mobile app.