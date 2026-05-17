What Happened To MHL? Why The HDMI Standard Disappeared

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Consumer tech is always evolving, so it's not unusual for outdated inputs and outputs to go the way of the pet rock. In modern smart TVs and mobile devices, one connection that's all but forgotten is Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL). This was an HDMI technology that allowed consumers to plug a phone or tablet into an MHL-compatible port on TVs, monitors, and projectors. MHL transmitted video and audio data to a display, making it one of the pioneers of screen mirroring.

Using MHL often required an MHL adapter. How it worked was you would run a USB cable into one end of the adapter (which sometimes required AC power) and an HDMI cable from the adapter to an MHL-certified input on your TV. The MHL 3.0 standard (released in 2013) added 4K support, device charging, and a few other features to MHL's list of capabilities, but nothing could trump "wire-free."

Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, and Miracast introduced wireless screen mirroring and content casting, a convenience that MHL simply couldn't compete with, not to mention the fact that no additional hardware was needed to complete the handshake between Device A and Device B. The 2010s also introduced streaming devices and smart TVs, meaning many of the apps and services you may have relied on on your phone (e.g., Netflix, YouTube) were now built into your TV or streaming device.