What That Line Under The Battery Icon On Your iPhone Lock Screen Is For
If there's one useful iPhone feature that you're probably overlooking on a daily basis, it's the Control Center. It's the easiest and fastest way to access your most needed shortcuts from literally anywhere on your phone. But the one place it becomes especially relevant is on your Lock Screen. The Control Center here saves you so much time when you just want to switch on your iPhone flashlight or turn on cellular data without the hassle of unlocking your device.
Whenever you open the Control Center from the Lock Screen, though, you might have noticed a short horizontal line under the battery icon. It starts from under the cell signal and goes to the middle of the battery. This line is essentially the Control Center indicator and lets you know you can access the Control Center by pulling down from that spot. It can be an eyesore, yes, but there's actually a way to turn it off.
How to disable the line under the battery icon on your Lock Screen
If you want to remove the line under the battery icon on your iPhone Lock Screen, you'll need to disable Lock Screen access in Control Center. This is the only way it will disappear from view. That might feel like a significant compromise, considering how often you use the Control Center while your phone is locked.
But this is actually one of the settings to secure your iPhone. If your iPhone ever gets stolen, the thief won't be able to enable airplane mode. This increases your chances of recovering your device. While modern iPhones can still be tracked offline via Bluetooth using the broader Apple Find My network, completely cutting off the device's cellular and Wi-Fi connection makes continuous, real-time tracking much more difficult.
To turn off Lock Screen access to your Control Center, follow these steps:
- Launch the Settings app.
- Tap on Face ID & Passcode.
- When prompted, input your passcode.
- Scroll down to the section "Allow Access When Locked."
- Toggle off Control Center.
Afterward, the line under the battery on your iPhone Lock Screen will no longer show up. Keep in mind, though, that you'll still see this line if you have Face ID on and your face is in view. That means if you're the one using the iPhone, the Control Center will still be accessible as normal. However, if your face isn't in view or you don't use Face ID to unlock your iPhone, the line won't be seen.