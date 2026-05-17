What That Line Under The Battery Icon On Your iPhone Lock Screen Is For

If you want to remove the line under the battery icon on your iPhone Lock Screen, you'll need to disable Lock Screen access in Control Center. This is the only way it will disappear from view. That might feel like a significant compromise, considering how often you use the Control Center while your phone is locked.

But this is actually one of the settings to secure your iPhone. If your iPhone ever gets stolen, the thief won't be able to enable airplane mode. This increases your chances of recovering your device. While modern iPhones can still be tracked offline via Bluetooth using the broader Apple Find My network, completely cutting off the device's cellular and Wi-Fi connection makes continuous, real-time tracking much more difficult.

To turn off Lock Screen access to your Control Center, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Tap on Face ID & Passcode. When prompted, input your passcode. Scroll down to the section "Allow Access When Locked." Toggle off Control Center.

Afterward, the line under the battery on your iPhone Lock Screen will no longer show up. Keep in mind, though, that you'll still see this line if you have Face ID on and your face is in view. That means if you're the one using the iPhone, the Control Center will still be accessible as normal. However, if your face isn't in view or you don't use Face ID to unlock your iPhone, the line won't be seen.