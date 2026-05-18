5 Things The iPad Pro Can Do That An iPad Air Can't

Apple is steadily improving all its products. The gap between the base models of the iPhone, MacBook, and iPad and the Pro versions of these devices is much smaller than it ever was. Today, with the M4 chip, an iPad Air's performance is already more than enough for most people, making the iPad Pro more suitable for power users.

However, just like your iPad can do many things your iPhone can't, there are many things your iPad Pro can do that your iPad and iPad Air can't. Sure, the iPad Pro has stronger hardware and so will perform much better during heavy tasks and benchmarks, but there are also many other advantages it has over the other models even if we put aside the performance.

These include additional sensors that make existing features and apps better and allow for newer ones, hardware implementations that let you transfer data faster, and just general, subtle quality-of-life additions that you can only truly appreciate once you start using the iPad Pro.