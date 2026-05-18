This Is What A 5MB Hard Drive Cost In The 1980s

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Even with component shortages raging in 2026, you can buy a one-terabyte solid-state drive for less than $200, and that's no fluke — there are a ton of options out there for around that price range. Storage has become much more capable over the years, in capacity and read-write speeds, and much cheaper, too. You can now find an ultra-compact drive solution that plugs right into your smartphone to back up photos. That wasn't always the case. In the early 1980s, when computers were still in their infancy, hard drives were not only ridiculously expensive, but they also had a limited storage capacity. Apple's first hard drive, called the ProFile, was released in 1981 and held only five megabytes of data for a price of $3,499.

If you do the math, that's about $700,000 per gigabyte of storage back then. What's most alarming, however, is that the drive would barely hold the average smartphone photo from today. A two-megapixel HD photo, at a 1920 by 1080 resolution, would be about two megabytes in size — most phones take photos at a significantly higher resolution, which means Apple's drive would hold two photos, if that.

Storage has largely been governed by something called Kryder's Law, which is not unlike Moore's Law, a principle you may already recognize. By comparison, Moore's Law states that processing and memory power doubles via improvements to semiconductors or transistors per chip every eighteen months. Kryder's Law addresses the exponentially larger and faster growth of storage capabilities, with disk density doubling every 13 months. Kryder's Law has purportedly slowed since about 2012, but compared to the original costs and capabilities of storage, that matters little.