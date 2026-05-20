8 Of The Worst Places To Put Home Security Cameras

Installing security cameras are among the simple ways to help make your home more secure. Modern smart models have companion apps that will let you look through their lenses in real time, and they have different storage options for the videos that they record. However, even premium, feature-packed security cameras can only do their job if they're positioned well.

There are clever ways to hide indoor security cameras at home, and the best outdoor security cameras can monitor a wide area, but proper surveillance starts with understanding the limitations of these devices. If they're set up in the wrong place, they won't be able to protect your family, and worse, they can compromise their safety and privacy.

If you're thinking of setting up security cameras around the house, or if you want to check if you've made mistakes in your decisions on where to install them, you should consult this roundup of the worst places to put home security cameras. We've also provided alternatives to help you identify better areas for these devices.