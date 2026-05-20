4 Things You Need To Try Before Replacing Your Old Kindle

Starting on May 20, 2026, Amazon is discontinuing support for older Kindle models released before 2013. This has introduced a whole host of problems for people who own those older models: loss of access to the Kindle store, poor performance, the possibility of bricking the device, and more. Does this mean you should just give up and buy a new e-reader after all? Not quite; there are several things you need to try before replacing your old Kindle.

Some of these homegrown solutions will address common problems for a wide variety of Kindle owners, not just those affected by Amazon's sweeping discontinuation. You can breathe new life into your device, whether it's ten years old, five years old, or even if you just bought it last year.

If you do own a Kindle that's no longer supported by Amazon, though, make sure not to deregister or perform a factory reset. Amazon has warned that you will not be able to re-register an unsupported device, making it completely unusable. But as long as your Kindle still works, it's definitely worth trying these four things before you resign it to the recycling bin.